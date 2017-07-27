7 Scalp Scrubs to Use for Even Better Hair Days 

Scalp scrubs don't really scream sexy, but healthy, shiny, thick hair? Yeah, that's hot. The state of your scalp is one of the major factors responsible for good hair days. While shampoo and conditioner cleanse your strands of dirt, oil, and product buildup, every so often your scalp needs some extra attention.

A scrub will keep your scalp healthy by gently exfoliating it to remove dead skin cells, dirt, oil, and product buildup which will help combat dandruff and dryness. Good news if you're growing out bangs or a trendy shorter haircut like a bob, a scrub treatment creates the ideal environment roots need for hair growth.

For the best results, apply a scrub bi-weekly like you would use a facial or body exfoliator. Use it in place of your usual shampoo and follow up after rinsing it with your favorite conditioner on your lengths and ends.

Here, we've rounded up our favorite scrubs to use when our scalps need some extra TLC.