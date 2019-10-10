Sarah Jessica Parker Uses This $25 Hairspray for Extra Voluminous Hair

Image zoom James Devaney/GC Images

While most of us can’t afford to shop the high-priced items hanging in Sarah Jessica Parker’s enviable closet, we can recreate her signature beauty looks since many of her go-to beauty products are actually budget-friendly.

We’ve already learned that her favorite eyeshadow is a customer-favorite at Nordstrom and her family’s go-to body moisturizer can be found on the shelves of your local drugstore, and as it turns out, her favorite hairspray — Serge Normant’s Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray — is just as accessible.

The Sex And The City actress is such a big fan of the hair product, she once told PEOPLE that it was “a must,” before adding, “It works for so many people. Use it instead of dry shampoo or hairspray to give your hair more body.” It makes sense that she’s a fan of the volumizing spray — it comes from the popular hair care line produced by her personal stylist, Serge Normant, who also works with other Hollywood A-listers like Julia Roberts, Sofia Vergara, and Blake Lively.

The multipurpose product is specially-formulated to boost hair’s volume while strengthening strands and providing a flexible hold at the same time. The weightless spray is both dry and clear when applied, so you never have to worry about your hair looking powdery or wet. Plus, the cruelty-free formula is made without parabens or mineral oils.

SJP clearly isn’t the only fan, as the hairspray has also earned itself a four-star rating on Amazon, with many customers raving about how lightweight and effective it is. “I have fine thin hair, so imagine my surprise when a spray gave me a HUGE head of hair. Not to be taken lightly, this stuff is incredible! It takes hair to new heights — literally,” wrote one customer.

“I love this hair product,” said another. “I have very fine thinning hair and it gives me lift and body without feeling greasy within a few hours. I have tried many other products and this is definitely the best!”

What’s more, the beloved hairspray retails for just $25 a bottle, and is available on Amazon — so you can give your hair an SJP-approved boost in just two days time, thanks to Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping.

