Daily Beauty Buzz: Sarah Jessica Parker’s Glossy Sun-Kissed Highlights 

Sarah Jessica Parker was working balayaged highlights long before it became one of the most in-demand salon color requests. And apart from briefly going full-on brunette in the glorious work of art that is Sex and the City: The Movie, she’s stayed true to the honey blonde hue.

Her natural roots always peak through, creating the illusion that the sun touched down on her long strands and created the gorgeous dimension of blonde hues. Use the actress as your inspiration and enhance your blonde even more with a revitalizing shampoo like Serge Normant's Meta Blonde Reviving Shampoo ($26; dermstore.com).

We got a reminder of the hair color’s greatness when she was spotted outside The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City, wearing her hair in her signature loose, slightly tousled waves.

Complete with her other signature—a smudgy smoky eye—it was a SJP moment too good not to recreate.