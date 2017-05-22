Salma Hayek Looks Totally Different With Pink Hair

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Marianne Mychaskiw
May 22, 2017 @ 11:15 am

Salma Hayek has officially jumped on the pastel hair trend.

Over the weekend at the Cannes Film Festival, Hayek attended a dinner for Kering working a cotton candy hue, which was styled in structured, Marilyn-esque curls. We've only ever known the star as a brunette, so we almost didn't recognize her, though it certainly mirrored the petal details of her gown well.

Venturelli/Getty

As expected, Hayek's pink hair was a wig. She was back to her trademark chestnut tone the very next day for yet another Cannes event, but we respect the one-night change.

