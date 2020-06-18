Salma Hayek Pinault Is Welcoming Summer With a New Hair Color
Her golden hour highlights are the perfect upgrade for dark hair.
It's been three whole months since salons were ordered to close as a result of coronavirus.
Sure, there are root touch-up products, hair dye kits, and a ton of hair accessories to hold you over while salons are shut down, but no DIY root cover up compares to the expert hands of your favorite colorist.
Now, salons are slowing opening back up across the country and we're all reuniting with our stylists, including celebs like Salma Hayek Pinault.
The award-winning actress and producer debuted a fresh summer hair color on Instagram with a before-and-after collage. In the before photo, Hayek Pinault proudly shows off her overgrown gray roots. The after photo is of her soft caramel highlights styled in a glam voluminous blowout.
"In anticipation for reshoots, I finally had to do my roots," she captioned her post.
While adding blonde highlights to a dark base like Hayek Pinault's can be extreme, the actress' subtle, caramel highlights are perfect for summer. The overall warmth of her new hair color is reminiscent of golden hour, the short period of time in a summer day shortly before sunrise or after sunset where everything — including your hair and skin tone — looks like it's under a glowy Instagram filter.
Even though Hayek Pinault's hair change is a practical one, it's enough to sway anyone who's been debating whether to make a post-quarantine salon appointment.