Romantic Half Updos

HOW-TO Celebrity stylist Creighton Bowman towel-dried Deschanel?s long locks before applying detangling spray and mousse. He smoothed her hair with a medium round brush and spritzed in heat protecting spray before adding soft waves with a small iron for a ?perfect winter look,? said Bowman.
The Salt Lake Tribune/ZUMA
1 of
2
Advertisement
1 of 1The Salt Lake Tribune/ZUMA
Zooey Deschanel
WHEN The 2011 Sundance Film Festival
HOW-TO Celebrity stylist Creighton Bowman towel-dried Deschanel?s long locks before applying detangling spray and mousse. He smoothed her hair with a medium round brush and spritzed in heat protecting spray before adding soft waves with a small iron for a ?perfect winter look,? said Bowman.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.