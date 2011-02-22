Romantic Half Updos

InStyle.com
Feb 22, 2011 @ 2:20 pm
Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel
WHEN The 2011 Sundance Film Festival

HOW-TO Celebrity stylist Creighton Bowman towel-dried Deschanel?s long locks before applying detangling spray and mousse. He smoothed her hair with a medium round brush and spritzed in heat protecting spray before adding soft waves with a small iron for a ?perfect winter look,? said Bowman.
