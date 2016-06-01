Rihanna Will Make You Want to Wear Barrettes and Hair Clips — For Real

We've said it before and we'll say it again—anything Rihanna wears, we want to wear. She is one of the very few celebs who can start a trend with just one look. Remember her green lipstick? Bet you thought you'd never walk out of the house with that hue on your pout.

The reason for our willingness to copy her style is very simple—she makes everything look cool. Case in point: hair accessories from your childhood that you thought would never, ever come back. Well, it's time to dig out the good old flower barrettes.

RiRi stepped out in New York sporting a cool chignon that she accessorized with plenty of colorful floral clips and a red lip that matched the three barrettes and many clips in her hair.

We guess it's time to pay a visit to Claire's.