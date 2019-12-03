Rihanna Brought Cornrows to the 2019 British Fashion Awards 

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

We've come to expect Rihanna to shut down any red carpet she walks onto. At the 2019 British Fashion Awards in London, the star wore a look that was all her own.

Aside from the fact that Rihanna, this year's winner for the Urban Luxe category, wore Fenty from head-to-toe, the superstar also sported some fresh, structrual cornrows — complete with sleek baby hairs that were laid to perfection.

RELATED: Rihanna's New Bangs Are a Total Game-Changer

While braids have never gone out of style, this look still gives an air of nostalgia, since pretty much every Black girl had a 'do like this one at some point in her youth.

Image zoom Neil Mockford/Getty Images

The singer's go-to stylist Yusef Williams created the bra-length braids for one of the biggest nights in fashion, according to Vogue. But these aren't just your average cornrows. Looking at Rihanna's hair from the back, you can see the stylist sectioned off the star's hair into four sections, and braided it in various directions to give her a truly showstopping style for the evening.

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty Images

VIDEO: Rihanna's Confidence in This Slow-Motion Bikini Strut Is Truly Aspirational

Of course, Rihanna is no stranger to wearing cornrows — whether she's on the red carpet or spending time with family. Back in late October, the "Good Girl Gone Bad" shared a photo on Instagram holding longtime friend Jenn Rosales' newborn baby while wearing straightbacks. She was in the hospital at the time, but her baby hairs were still just as laid as when she's on the red carpet.