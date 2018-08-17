The Most Popular Haircuts and Colors for Fall, According to Celeb Stylist Riawna Capri

Aug 17, 2018

Pass on the sea salt spray and the platinum blonde: Celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri says huge haircut and hair color changes are on the way for fall. And we take what Capri says very seriously.

For starters, she's the co-owner of Nine Zero One, one of L.A's coolest, most popular salons — the salon's account itself has over 250,000 followers — and her skill is behind countless iconic celebrity heads of hair. Think Ruby Rose's tousled pixie, Julianne Hough's golden blonde hair, and Nina Dobrev's badass bob game

So we used our time with Capri to our utmost advantage and quizzed her on what she predicts will be the hottest haircuts and colors for the season ahead. Keep scrolling to ger her rundown on seven trends you'll see absolutely everywhere. 

1 of 7 riawna/Instagram

Golden Blondes

The ice queen look just lost its reign, according to celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri. "We’re looking for more dimension," she says of blonde for fall. "Some low-lights and utilizing your natural base." Instead of platinum, Capri says to expect more golden, honey-toned blondes. 

2 of 7 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Angled Bobs

"The secret to having a young and modern short haircut is having your front pieces being as long as they can be," Capri says. Having longer pieces in the front and a slight angle is what really makes all these bobs worn by stars like Taraji P. Henson and Margot Robbie so enviable. "What really sets a short haircut apart from a soccer mom is having those longer bits in front."

3 of 7 riawna/Instagram

Pixies

It sounds cliché, but it's so true. "When you’re going to do the pixie, it all comes down to confidence. If you feel confident, you can rock a pixie," says Capri. 

After you remind yourself that you can own the bold cut, try a lengthier style similar to Ruby Rose. "She is super into texture and bringing it all forward," she says of Rose. 

4 of 7 NBC/Getty Images

Wispy, Curtain Bangs

"I definitely think that bangs will be popping back out for fall," Capri says. If you're feeling like a change but don't want to lose your length, go for a wispy, side-swept, Brigitte Bardot-like fringe style. They're popularly nicknamed "curtain bangs," and you can also look to Camila Cabello for inspiration before to big chop. 

"They’re so noncommittal and give you just amount of change. If you don’t like it, you can grow it out within a month," Capri says. 

5 of 7 brycescarlett/Instagram

Multi-Dimensional Brunettes

Ombré is way out, according to Capri. Instead of just making the lengths of your hair lighter, she says to concentrate on adding warmth from root to tip. This creates a super natural, sun-kissed look.

6 of 7 riawna/Instagram

Soft Blunt Cuts

"I think as far as cuts go, we’re looking more at a stronger line and a more bold line," Capri notes. "I like to call it a soft blunt line." Consider it the opposite of a super piece-y, shattered, layered look. Nina Dobrev's long bob is your best example. 

7 of 7 Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The New Long Cut

Long hair isn't going anywhere, for the record. However, Capri says that long haircuts will focus more on a clean line and structure, rather than having wispy, piece-y ends. Jennifer Garner's haircut fits the bill because it has plenty of length, but it looks strong, shiny, and healthy. 

