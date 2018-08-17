The Most Popular Haircuts and Colors for Fall, According to Celeb Stylist Riawna Capri

Splitting Hairs is our monthlong exploration of hair based on a survey of women across America. It’s like you brought a photo to the salon — we’re giving you exactly what you want.

Pass on the sea salt spray and the platinum blonde: Celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri says huge haircut and hair color changes are on the way for fall. And we take what Capri says very seriously.

For starters, she's the co-owner of Nine Zero One, one of L.A's coolest, most popular salons — the salon's account itself has over 250,000 followers — and her skill is behind countless iconic celebrity heads of hair. Think Ruby Rose's tousled pixie, Julianne Hough's golden blonde hair, and Nina Dobrev's badass bob game.

So we used our time with Capri to our utmost advantage and quizzed her on what she predicts will be the hottest haircuts and colors for the season ahead. Keep scrolling to ger her rundown on seven trends you'll see absolutely everywhere.

