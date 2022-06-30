63-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Hot Styling Brush Dries Hair in Just 10 Minutes — and It's on Sale for $40

You don’t have to wait for Amazon Prime Day.

By
Zarah Kavarana
Zarah Kavarana
Zarah Kavarana

Zarah Kavarana has been at Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and is currently an eCommerce Editor for InStyle and Shape. She has five years of experience as a writer and editor, with four years covering commerce content. In addition to maintaining a focus on fashion and beauty, extensively writing hundreds of style- and skincare-focused pieces, she also tests products, stays on top of style trends, and strategizes for long-term vertical growth. Zarah has written and edited shopping content for PEOPLE, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, and Food & Wine, among other Meredith legacy brands. She is a graduate of of Boston University's College of Communication with a B.A. in Journalism.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 30, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Revlon One-Step Dryer
Photo: Courtesy of Revlon/InStyle

There are a handful of super-popular hair-styling tools on the market, but a select few will always be top of mind. The Dyson Airwrap is on every 'it' girl's wishlist, the Drybar Buttercup is a professional's blowout go-to, but when it comes to a reasonably priced, reliable option, there's only one that's truly worthy of racking up thousands of glowing Amazon reviews: the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original.

Luckily for those who've held off on purchasing it, the multitasking hot brush is already discounted in advance of Amazon Prime Day. The annual sale, held this year on July 12 and 13, offers massive savings on thousands of items, exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The Revlon One-Step Volumizer is only one of them, and it's now on sale for just $40 — 34 percent off its original $60 price.

New Revlon brush
Courtesy

Shop now: $40 (Originally $60); amazon.com

The gold standard for all viral products, this two-in-one hair dryer and styler is backed by dozens of TikTok videos, 240,000 five-star ratings, and firsthand reviews from InStyle editors. It initially broke the internet in 2018 but is just as popular today with shoppers continuing claims of sleek and shiny hair that rivals the results of a pricey salon blowout. Revlon has since put out multiple iterations of the brush following its fame, including the One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0, Hair Dryer and Styler, and Root Booster, which is currently Amazon's best-selling hot-air hair brush. They, too, are currently all on major sale.

New Revlon brush
Courtesy

Shop now: $48 with coupon (Originally $60); amazon.com

The one-handed tool releases hot air through its wide, oval brush head, which is equipped with gentle, tufted bristles and pin-like nylon spokes to smoothly pass through the hair and detangle knots. One shopper even called it "follicular witchcraft." The Volumizer Original offers three heat settings — high, low, and cool — but even on its max setting, it doesn't get scaldingly hot the way traditional blow dryers do (meaning you can safely get up close to the scalp to lift and add volume right at the root).

Whether you use this "magical hair wand" to blow-dry wet hair or style second-day strands, it works on all hair types and textures. Within minutes, even "thick," "frizzy," and "unmanageable" hair turns out "bouncy and smooth," and conversely, those with hair that's "naturally on the thin side" also praise it for giving them body and volume — previously an "impossible achievement," per one shopper.

The same person said their "drying time has been cut in half" thanks to the hot brush, which has replaced two tools in their hair-styling arsenal. A 63-year-old customer with coarse hair said it "took maybe 10 minutes or less" to dry — a vast improvement from the "two-hour wrestling bouts" a final reviewer reported.

The Revlon One-Step will no doubt save you time on hair drying and styling, and this early Prime Day deal will save you money, too. Grab the viral volumizer — or one of its sister stylers — while it's on sale for just $40 on Amazon.

Best Hair Straighteners: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler
Courtesy

Shop now: $39 (Originally $50); amazon.com

New Revlon brush
Courtesy

Shop now: $61 (Originally $75); amazon.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Revlon’s Famous Hot Styling Brush Is 56% Off — Its Lowest Price Since Black Friday
Revlon's Famous Hot Styling Brush Is 56% Off — Its Lowest Price Since Black Friday
Prime Day Announcement Deals
Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2022, and You Can Already Save Up to 70% on These Fashion and Beauty Deals
New Revlon One-Step
Revlon Released a New $69 Hot Air Brush, and TikTokers Prefer It to the $550 Dyson Airwrap
This Under-the-Radar Hair Drying Brush Just Dethroned the Revlon One Step as Amazon’s Overall Best-Seller
This $30 Hair Drying Brush Dethroned the Revlon One-Step as Amazon's Best Seller Overnight
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
The Best Hot Air Brushes for a Smooth, Shiny At-Home Blowout
The Best Hot Air Brushes for a Smooth, Shiny At-Home Blowout
Hair Dryers for Fine Hair
The 12 Best Hair Dryers to Protect and Volumize Fine Hair
Last-minute mother's day gifts
20 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts From Amazon That Will Arrive by Sunday
Cyber Week Hairdryer
This Blow-Dryer Brush Is So Good, It Makes Shoppers Cry Happy Tears — and It's Now Just Over $20
Amazon Hair Tools Sale
Amazon Just Slashed the Prices on Tons of Top-Rated Hair-Styling Tools — but Only for Today
The Viral Hair Dryer Brush That Cuts Styling Time in Half Is Just $30 for the Next 24 Hours
The Viral Hair Dryer Brush That Cuts Styling Time in Half Is 50% Off for 24 Hours
Amazon Revlon Heated Styling Brush
According to TikTok, This $21 Heated Styling Brush Is The Key to Perfectly Blown-Out Locks
I’m a Beauty Writer and These Are All the Early Prime Day Deals I’m Shopping
I'm a Beauty Writer, and These Are the 20 Early Prime Day Deals in My Shopping Cart
Women Straighten Hair
This Straightening Brush Has Even "Very Skeptical" Shoppers Convinced They'll Never Use a Flat Iron Again
The 15 Best Black Friday Skin Care, Makeup, and Hair Care Deals on Amazon, Starting at $6
Skincare, Makeup, and Hair Care Start at Only $5 During Amazon's Black Friday Sale
Early Prime Day fashion, beauty, and home deals roundup
Amazon's Early Prime Day Sale Is Full of Incredible Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals — Here Are the 35 Best