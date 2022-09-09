This $25 Hair Dryer Gives Me Straight, Sleek Hair in Under 10 Minutes

When my last hair dryer bit the dust, I was in a bit of a panic. I stared at my reflection in the bathroom mirror with only one half of my hair dried and shrieked. I'm not opposed to air drying sometimes, but I have a lot of hair — so when I really want that smooth and sleek look, I need a hair dryer.

That day, I tied my disheveled hair in a ponytail, opened my laptop, and started reading hair dryer reviews. I wasn't opposed to spending good money — my wallet was ready to take up to a $400 dent. But then, my eyes fell on Revlon's Infrared Hair Dryer. The 28,000 five-star reviews immediately captivated me. I meticulously comb through reviews for everything I buy, and I was impressed with how many positive things people had to say about it. Reviewers said their hair looked "way less frizzy," and they'd "never had a hair dryer dry [their] hair as [quickly]." Another reviewer liked that it not only dries, but diffuses, "like you had been at a professional salon."

Courtesy

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

I liked the hair dryer's combo of infrared technology, which heats up strands from the inside out to avoid over-drying, and tourmaline technology, which provides smooth, shiny, and frizz-free results. The $25 price point was also impressive, so I clicked "add to cart" in a heartbeat. I have no regrets years later — it's become a complete game changer for my voluminous tresses.

While other dryers leave my hair poofy and unmanageable, this one does the exact opposite, leaving my tresses silky and polished. I've also experienced dryers that either don't heat up sufficiently or get too hot and burn my scalp when I dry my roots. This one is just hot enough thanks to two heat settings and the cool shot button, which ensures I can blow dry without overheating and lock in my style, too. And, not only does the Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer dry my thick and wavy mane in under 10 minutes, but I don't need to use a flat iron after the fact either. I've tested with rough drying, finger combing, and using a round brush, and the results are always the same — straight, sleek, and smooth strands.

I've suggested the dryer to everyone who asks, including my mom and best friend. Plus, it's lasted me a while so far, so I don't think I'll be shrieking at my reflection again anytime soon. Score the Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer for yourself at Amazon.