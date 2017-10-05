This Hair Dryer Gave Me a Perfect Blowout in 15 Minutes

I was never a blow-dry and go kind of gal. That always seemed like a myth to me, considering my own hair is thick and wavy, often taking up to an hour to style. Sure, keratin treatments help cut down on that time (that is, if I ever keep up in doing them), and if I decide to simply run over everything with my flat iron, that can take roughly 30 minutes if I work quickly, but the thought of having my hair blow-dried and done in under an hour can be classified as a pipe dream.

My hair used to span down my back, but earlier in the year, I cut it to shoulder-level, a la Victoria Beckham 1997, and styling it is far easier than it once was, but try as I might, I'm still coming in at that 45-minute mark. Blow-dryers with brush attachments have always been a favorite—you don't have to juggle the massive tool with a round brush since everything is compacted into one streamlined shape, and since you can place the barrel right at your root, it's easier to build body and fake that salon blowout finish. That's why Revlon's Oval One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumzing Styler ($60; target.com) was especially appealing to me.

Rather than your traditional circular brush, Revlon's is an oval shape, which gives your blowout less of a structured, pageant hair effect. It's also much larger than the round brush dryer I had in my bathroom drawer, meaning it could grab more hair—an essential skill if you're drastically trying to cut down on styling time like I am.

Immediately after my shower, I towel-dried my hair, sprayed on heat protectant, and ran some oil over my ends, which always seem to be dried out. Anything helps, right? I sectioned my layers in a halo parting—meaning, I made a circular motion spanning from ear to ear, then tied off the wad of hair on the top of my head like a half-up bun situation—and began working near the bottom.

With the dryer on full blast, I wound the section closest to my ear in an inward curl until that portion was dry, then continued moving along the hair that wasn't tied off at the top. The barrel was huge, so the amount it could pick up was double what my standard blow-dry brush typically did, and the mixed bristles helped to really grab onto each area. Even though my hair was relatively wet, the magic combination of the heat and windspeed got it completely dry. Once I reached the top of my head, I began directing the barrel toward the back of my head to build body at the crown. I knew that the tool had made good time even before looking at the clock, but I nearly screamed out loud when I saw that only 15 minutes had passed. If your hair isn't as thick as mine, you'll likely be done in less time than that.

Dare I say that Revlon's tool has officially made me a blow-dry and go kind of girl? Hey, anything is possible.