This Tiny Revlon Hair Dryer Became an Amazon Best-Seller Overnight — and It’s Only $10

When it comes to hair dryers, Amazon shoppers have consistently kept Revlon’s One Step Hair Dryer Brush in the retail giant’s number one best-selling spot — but now, another Revlon dryer has conquered its charts.

The Revlon Compact and Lightweight Hair Dryer ($10; amazon.com) shot up in sales overnight, making it not only the number one Mover and Shaker in Amazon’s beauty category, but also the number one overall best-selling hair dryer. The compact hair dryer has racked up over 1,400 five-star reviews from shoppers who love how quickly and efficiently it works — especially given its size. The hair dryer comes in three colors (classic black, hot pink, and bright yellow), and has three simple settings: high heat, low heat, and a cool air feature.

“Replacing your favorite hair dryer when it goes kaput is never easy. This product had a high rating and I couldn't believe the price so I gave it a shot!” one shopper wrote. “OMG — my shoulder length hair never looked so great, even with my expensive (now defunct) hair dryer. And it dried my hair far faster than before. Has a much stronger flow of air than I was used to.”

Customers say it’s the perfect dryer to keep at your home away from home, and tend to buy multiple to have handy when traveling.

“I bought this dryer to store on our boat. All the reviews were great, but the price is so cheap, wasn't sure what the catch would be. I love everything about the dryer, its very lightweight and the drying power is fantastic,” another shopper wrote. “I have very thick hair and the dryer does a nice job. Most importantly, it doesn't take hours to dry it. The size makes it easy to store especially when you don't have much storage. I highly recommend this dryer. I am planning on buying duplicates to replace my bulkier, heavier dryers.”

Not to mention, tons of customers say that the Revlon Compact and Lightweight Hair Dryer has lasted for years (“I bought [it] six years ago and it's still going strong”). For just $10, we’re sold.