Middle-Aged Shoppers Love This Haircare Brand for Dry, Thinning Strands, and It's 20% Off Sitewide

Many of us don't hesitate to treat ourselves to top-of-the-line skincare, so why skimp on our haircare? It can be easy to ignore the ingredient label and pick whichever bottle catches your eye first (and is the least expensive), but if you opt for a formula that prioritizes scalp health and doesn't strip your strands, your hair will thank you in the long run. And Rene Furterer's products are meant for just that.

The luxury beauty brand's lineup includes a variety of hair-strengthening formulas designed to treat aging, thinning, or damaged strands; the only downside is the steep price. But you're in luck: We have an exclusive deal that will score you 20 percent off sitewide, plus free shipping, through July 15. Simply enter the promo code HOWL20 at checkout to see your total drop.

While the discount lasts, we'd recommend starting with the Karité Nutri Intense Nourishing Shampoo that shoppers speak highly of — especially if you're dealing with extra dry strands that could use a boost of moisture. Many fans have even called it the "best" shampoo they've ever tried, including those over 50 in search of an anti-aging solution for thinning hair.

One 64-year old reviewer said their hair "went from very dry to super healthy in a couple of weeks," which is no surprise given the hydrating and restorative ingredients like shea butter, shea oil, and wheat micro-proteins. Another reviewer recommended the nourishing shampoo for anyone with natural hair types, saying it transformed their type 4 hair by cleansing their scalp "superbly" and leaving their strands "feeling smooth and hydrated."

That same customer recommended pairing the shampoo with another best-selling Rene Furterer product — the Karité Nutri Intense Moisturizing Mask — for even better results. The mask features the same ingredients as the shampoo, but packs extra shea oil and butter for even more hydration. One reviewer commented that they've used the mask for over 24 years and it's great for "dry, curly hair," while another person with thick, coarse hair promises "you will truly be amazed" with the results.

If you have thin or oily hair, Rene Furterer also has you covered with the Complexe 5 Stimulating Plant Concentrate, a pre-shampoo oil that's formulated to cleanse the scalp and restore balance. Oily hair can happen when the scalp is stripped of its natural oils by harsh products or overwashing, so adding a nourishing oil to your routine might be beneficial. The orange- and lavender oil-based formula should be used pre-shampoo a couple of times a week to lift buildup and soothe the scalp all at once.

Rene Furterer has something for nearly any hair type or concern, so it's a good time to stock up on this salon-quality haircare brand for less. Browse some more customer-favorite products while you can get them on sale, below.

