Rehab Your Hair

Once a month indulge in a hydrating hair mask. A nourishing treatment rich in botanical oils, such as almond and sunflower, will penetrate deeply into the hair shaft, bringing softness and glossy color to even the most straw-like locks, says Dr. Fusco. She also recommends sleeping with a humidifier in your bedroom every night, especially when you start cranking up the heat. "It keeps your hair from drying out." (Clear Scalp & Hair Beauty Therapy 7 Day Intensive Treatment, $13/7 tubes; target.com.)
Toughen Tresses
UV rays can dry your hair to a brittle breaking point. The Rx? Bring back elasticity to strands with an overnight strengthening treatment containing keratin amino acids so hair doesn't easily snap under strain. Apply once a week. (Nexxus Pro Mend Split End Binding Overnight Treatment Creme, $16; ulta.com.)
Fight Flakes
Did the sun fry your scalp? To remedy parched, peeling skin, Dr. Fusco likes to massage away flakes with a botanical mask made with two tablespoons of soothing coconut oil and sloughing brown sugar. Wash out residue with an antidandruff shampoo. (365 Everyday Value Organic Refined coconut oil, $7; walmart.com.)
Pop Some Pills
To strengthen hair from the inside, Dr. Fusco encourages all her patients to consider taking three to five grams of a daily fish-oil supplement with omega-3 fatty acids. "They are the building blocks of healthy cells and can help your body hold on to moisture," she says. "A deficiency in omega-3 fatty acids can lead to a drier scalp and dull hair." (Whole Foods Omega-3, $9/60 soft gels; wholefoodsmarket.com.)
