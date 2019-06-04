Reese Witherspoon Just Got the Haircut of the Summer

If 2019 has taught us anything about hair, it's that getting a bob is a great idea. Since the beginning of the year, it seems like every celebrity has tried a variation of the short cut — whether it's blunt and straight, or asymmetrical and wavy.

For anyone still considering the bob, rest easy because the cut is going nowhere this summer. Reese Witherspoon just confirmed this fact by chopping off all her hair into a blunt long lob.

The Big Little Lies star gave her Instagram followers a first look at the cut with a cute Boomerang she snapped while in hairstylist's Lona Vigi's chair.

From the looks of it, Vigi gave Witherspoon a cut that hits just above the collarbone with minimal layers and a bit of texture for some movement. She styled the star's new look in messy undone waves and parted her hair off to the side, flipping her front pieces back for more volume.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

So, if you're still debating your summer hair look, Witherspoon's new cut is your answer.