This Summer's Biggest Hair Color Trend Is So Unexpected

Image zoom Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Summer brings the annual itch to go a few shades lighter with your hair color. While golden ombré highlights and rose gold hair are always going to be season staples like cold brew and rooftops, this summer's biggest hair color trend is bold, bright, and literally red hot.

Celebrities like Zendaya, Rihanna, and Ariel Winter have all switched up their natural brunette hair with various vibrant, fiery red shades.

RELATED: Zendaya Has Super Red Hair Now

"Red usually makes the rounds every few years, and it’s a perfect transition from the cool silvers and lilac fashion colors we have seen in the past," says Kitty Geller, colorist at Bumble and bumble Midtown East Salon in New York. "It warms everyone’s features up, and adds vibrancy. Redheads are usually the center of attention!"

If you want to go red, Geller says to consider your skin tone and eye color when choosing the right shade. "If you are more cool-toned, a blue- or violet-based red will compliment your skin," she explains. "Likewise, if your skin has pink or warm undertones, a warmer red is beautiful."

While red is truly a straight-up fire hair color, it also fades quicker than blonde and brunette shades. To keep it looking vibrant and fresh, wash your hair with a color-protecting shampoo and conditioner like Bumble and bumble's Color Minded line. For another layer of protection, using a priming product like Bumble and bumble's Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat & UV Protective Primer before styling your hair. This milky spray hydrates color-processed hair, plus prevents hot tools and sunlight from fading your color.

VIDEO: How Much You Should Really Pay for Hair Color

The beauty of this hair color trend is that it doesn't have to die once summer is over. Red can easily transition into the fall season. Adding low lights to break up any light faded pieces will give your color a deeper, richer look. Alternatively, asking your colorist to apply a gloss or glaze will give your hair hair added richness and dimension.

To get inspiration before your next salon appointment, keep scrolling to see some of our favorite celebrity red hair colors this summer.

1. Madeline Brewer

Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The Handmaid Tale star's fire-engine red hair has become her signature look.

2. Zendaya

Image zoom Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Zendaya shocked everyone earlier this summer when she colored her dark brown hair super red with semi-permanent dye.

3. Ariel Winter

Image zoom Jim Spellman/Getty Images

The star's bright copper hair is giving us total Little Mermaid vibes.

4. Rihanna

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Rihanna debuted bold red braids at the opening of her Fenty pop-up shop in New York.