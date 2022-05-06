10 Red Hair Color Ideas to Try This Summer

Red hair color is having a major moment. And while only a small percentage of people are genetically blessed with the shade naturally, we live in the 21st century and can change our hair color every other week if we so desire. With that in mind, we're manifesting red for ourselves this summer.

However, before you switch up your color, know that maintaining red hair is no joke. "Red is the largest color molecule, so it's the most likely of all colors to fade out of your hair the quickest, explains celebrity hairstylist Sunnie Brook. She suggests doing a color refresh every four to six weeks to combat fading, and says to use a low pH shampoo and conditioner, such as Biolage's Color Last duo, to keep your red looking fresh. When you need a boost of color for a quick refresh, color-depositing masks, such as Garnier's Nutrisse Color Revivers, can save you a trip to the salon in just five minutes.