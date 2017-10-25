The Shine Texture Spray That InStyle's Beauty Writer Swears By 

You can't have everything is exactly what I think to myself when I'm chilling in my closet-less bedroom in my apartment that's located in one of Brooklyn's most popular—and overpriced—neighborhoods.

I follow a similar approach almost all other aspects of my life, including the products in my haircare routine, namely texturizing spray. After taking a little break, I returned to a lob length earlier this summer, which I prefer styled in effortless, undone waves rather than my natural flat, straight hair.

Usually after I'm done creating "S" bends using a flat iron, a few blasts of a texturizing spray is all that's needed to give my hair separation and the lived-in vibe I'm after. The only problem? Most of the texturizing sprays I've tried (and liked) usually make my hair look dull whether it's freshly washed or it's been three days since my last shampoo.

The exception: R+Co's Trophy Shine Texturizing Spray ($29; nordstrom.com). What sets this formula apart form other texturizing products I've used is that in addition to the clay that soaks up hair's excess oil, it's also infused with sea kale—a shine-boosting ingredient that's also known for being uber-hydrating. Sweet almond oil, another known moisturizer, is also thrown into the mix. The result: A few spritzes will give you the piece-y, glossy hair that dreams are made of.

Whenever I find myself in front of the mirror in our office bathroom's harsh (and unforgiving) lighting, I'm always surprised at how healthy my hair looks despite all of the heat styling I put it through. Before I found this texturizing spray, the only time my hair looked this glossy is leaving the salon after a visit with my colorist.

You can find R+Co's Trophy Shine Texture Spray for $29 at nordstrom.com, which is a lot more affordable than renting an apartment with mass amounts of storage space in my neighborhood.