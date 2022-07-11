Beauty Hair My 62-Year-Old Mom Relies on This Biotin Shampoo for Thinning Hair — and It's 25% Off for Amazon Prime Day She started using it after experiencing COVID-19-related hair loss. By Christina Butan Christina Butan Instagram Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience. She focuses on fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and celebrity commerce content and strategy for InStyle and PEOPLE. Before covering all things shopping, she was an editorial assistant and freelance writer at PEOPLE for two years, where she fact-checked limited edition print issues, reported on celebrity news, the royals, pop culture, and more. Her writing has also appeared on Real Simple, Health, Travel + Leisure, among other digital publications. She is a graduate of SUNY Purchase, where she was awarded the Peter Keller Journalism Prize. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 11, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images There are tons of beauty goodies discounted during Amazon's Prime Day sale, from under-the-radar anti-aging serums to highly-rated hair removal devices. While it's a great time to stock up on favorites (I know I am), it's an even better opportunity to test out new products — especially if you haven't tried the retailer's number one best-selling hair regrowth shampoo yet. Pura D'or's Original Gold Label Biotin Shampoo is my 62-year-old mom's personal favorite. She relies on a handful of products to upkeep her youthful appearance, and the now-$30 shampoo is one of them. She started using the shampoo after contracting COVID-19 last year, which led to her hair thinning. After exclusively using the Pura D'or shampoo for a few months, she called me with good news: Her pixie cut was finally looking full again. Courtesy Shop now: $30 (Originally $40); amazon.com Made with an herbal blend of biotin, vitamin E, rosemary, argan oil, and aloe vera (all ingredients that "fortify" your hair, according to board-certified cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Karyn Grossman, MD). The shampoo boasts over 13,600 five-star ratings from people who recommend it to "anyone experiencing hair loss." One shopper said the Pura D'or shampoo "worked wonders" after an "unfortunate incident" with hair coloring left them with "significant hair loss." "I used it faithfully and experienced rapid hair growth and my thickness came back," they wrote, adding, "Fast forward a couple years, I am in pre-menopause and my hair is just not the same. Started using Pura D'or again [and] the results are so amazing… I am never going back to drugstore shampoos." My mom now continues to use the shampoo for maintenance because she says it always leaves her hair "shiny" and "full." Grab a bottle of the Pura D'or Original Gold Label Biotin Shampoo while it's just $30 — I'll be doing the same. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit