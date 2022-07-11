My 62-Year-Old Mom Relies on This Biotin Shampoo for Thinning Hair — and It's 25% Off for Amazon Prime Day

There are tons of beauty goodies discounted during Amazon's Prime Day sale, from under-the-radar anti-aging serums to highly-rated hair removal devices. While it's a great time to stock up on favorites (I know I am), it's an even better opportunity to test out new products — especially if you haven't tried the retailer's number one best-selling hair regrowth shampoo yet.

Pura D'or's Original Gold Label Biotin Shampoo is my 62-year-old mom's personal favorite. She relies on a handful of products to upkeep her youthful appearance, and the now-$30 shampoo is one of them. She started using the shampoo after contracting COVID-19 last year, which led to her hair thinning. After exclusively using the Pura D'or shampoo for a few months, she called me with good news: Her pixie cut was finally looking full again.

Made with an herbal blend of biotin, vitamin E, rosemary, argan oil, and aloe vera (all ingredients that "fortify" your hair, according to board-certified cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Karyn Grossman, MD). The shampoo boasts over 13,600 five-star ratings from people who recommend it to "anyone experiencing hair loss."

One shopper said the Pura D'or shampoo "worked wonders" after an "unfortunate incident" with hair coloring left them with "significant hair loss." "I used it faithfully and experienced rapid hair growth and my thickness came back," they wrote, adding, "Fast forward a couple years, I am in pre-menopause and my hair is just not the same. Started using Pura D'or again [and] the results are so amazing… I am never going back to drugstore shampoos." My mom now continues to use the shampoo for maintenance because she says it always leaves her hair "shiny" and "full."

Grab a bottle of the Pura D'or Original Gold Label Biotin Shampoo while it's just $30 — I'll be doing the same.