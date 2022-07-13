The Hair Products Jennifer Garner, Charlize Theron, and Anne Hathaway Use for Glossy Volume Are on Sale

Shoppers see a “dramatic” difference.

By
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum

Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.

She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.

Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.

She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 13, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Garner + Anne Hathaway's Virtue products
Photo: Getty Images

If there's one constant on this timeline, it's that Jennifer Garner stans Neutrogena and Virtue products. As the actress and Virtue ambassador told InStyle last month, the brand's products are her secret for maintaining a shiny blowout through "70 billion degrees and 100,000 percent humidity." And for July 12 and 13, all Virtue products are 20 percent off on Amazon.

Garner's just one of the celebrities who turns to the line for big events. According to the brand, Anne Hathaway's spree of excellent Cannes appearances depended on Virtue's Healing Oil. The same product came through for Nicola Peltz at her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, and Charlize Theron's new jet-black mullet was kept shiny and smooth by its Un-frizz Cream and Split End Serum.

041222-virtue-healing-oil-embed.png 4614008

Shop now: $35 (Originally $44); amazon.com

But it's always difficult to tell how much of celebrities' looks come down to the pros behind the scene, versus the products at hand. So when Garner gave followers a look behind the scenes at her go-it-alone hair routine in 2020, it was reassuring to see the products work without any help; she easily achieved a glossy mane with the brand's sulfate-free Full Shampoo, Full Conditioner, and 6-in-1 Styler Cream, topped by the aforementioned hair oil.

070822-virtue-un-frizz-cream-embed.jpg 4672365

Shop now: $34 (Originally $42); amazon.com

070822-virtue-full-shampoo-embed.jpg 4672361

Shop now: $32 (Originally $40); amazon.com

At hand in all the brand's products is Alpha Keratin 60ku, the same protein naturally found in our hair, skin, and nails. It makes for visible results, according to users: As one self-described skeptic said of the Garner-approved shampoo, it made their fine, wispy hair look "full and bouncy," and kept their dyed color intact for longer than usual. More people were pleased by the generous amount of volume it gave them, and the "healthy, smooth" results.

070822-virtue-flourish-density-booster-spray-hair-growth-embed.jpg 4672359

Shop now: $30 (Originally $38); amazon.com

If added thickness sounds up your alley, the brand's Flourish Density Booster Spray is not to miss. As a reviewer wrote, it gave their hair body for the first time, and encouraged new growth via the included peptides and extracts. For dull, brittle hair, though, fans say you can't do better than the Recovery Shampoo: One person said they saw a "dramatic" increase in vibrancy, and another battling "weak, dry, and brittle" strands confirmed it turned their hair "into silk."

Virtue rarely holds sales, so if you're intrigued, now's the time; shop 20 percent off every in the brand's storefront at Amazon.

070822-virtue-recovery-shampoo-embed.jpg 4672363

Shop now: $32 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Shop More Prime Day 2022 Deals:

  • TK
  • TK
  • TK
Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
BosleyMD Hair-Growth Kit
The 3-Piece Hair Growth Set That Reduces Shedding and Makes Strands "Way Stronger" Is Nearly Half-Off
Fine-Haired Shoppers and Editors Say This Hot Brush Gives Them “Salon-Chair Results at Lightning Speed”
Fine-Haired Shoppers and Editors Say This Hot Brush Gives Them "Salon-Chair Results at Lightning Speed"
Amazon Prime Olaplex Sale
Olaplex's On-Sale Serum Restores "Softness, Shine, and Strength" to Brillo-Like Hair, Shoppers Say
Prime Day Facial Moisturizer
Out of Thousands of Prime Day Beauty Deals, These Are the Anti-Aging Skincare Finds You Won't Want to Miss
Biotin Shampoo for Thinning Hair
My 62-Year-Old Mom Relies on This Biotin Shampoo for Thinning Hair — and It's 25% Off for Amazon Prime Day
Nioxin Shampoo Amazon Prime Sale
The Shampoo Alyssa Milano Said "Helped Tremendously" with Hair Growth Is 52% Off Now for Prime Day
The 67% Discount on This Beloved Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Is Outrageous
The 67% Discount on This Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Beloved by 50-Year-Old Shoppers Is Outrageous
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Things I Always Buy on Prime Day
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Things I Always Buy on Prime Day
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early Prime Day Deals I’m Adding to My Cart
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart for Up to 74% Off
Early Prime Day: Neutrogena Deal One-Off (Jennifer Garner Angle)
The 2 Serums Jennifer Garner Uses to "Instantly See a Difference" in Her Skin Are on Sale
Prime Day Hailey Bieber
The Fuss-Free Self-Tanning Brand Used by Kelly Ripa and Hailey Bieber Is Finally on Sale
Revlon One-Step Dryer
63-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Hot Styling Brush Dries Hair in Just 10 Minutes — and It's on Sale for $40
30 Can’t-Miss Prime Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals for Up to 67% Off
40 Can't-Miss Prime Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals for Up to 68% Off
Phyto Shampoo PD Deal
This Delicious-Smelling French Shampoo Leaves Me With Soft, Voluminous Strands — and It's $14 Today
Early Prime Day Fashion Deals
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Incredible Early Fashion Deals for Up to 62% Off Before Prime Day Begins
Prime Day Day 1 Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying This Prime Day