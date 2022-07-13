The Hair Products Jennifer Garner, Charlize Theron, and Anne Hathaway Use for Glossy Volume Are on Sale

If there's one constant on this timeline, it's that Jennifer Garner stans Neutrogena and Virtue products. As the actress and Virtue ambassador told InStyle last month, the brand's products are her secret for maintaining a shiny blowout through "70 billion degrees and 100,000 percent humidity." And for July 12 and 13, all Virtue products are 20 percent off on Amazon.

Garner's just one of the celebrities who turns to the line for big events. According to the brand, Anne Hathaway's spree of excellent Cannes appearances depended on Virtue's Healing Oil. The same product came through for Nicola Peltz at her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, and Charlize Theron's new jet-black mullet was kept shiny and smooth by its Un-frizz Cream and Split End Serum.

041222-virtue-healing-oil-embed.png 4614008

Shop now: $35 (Originally $44); amazon.com

But it's always difficult to tell how much of celebrities' looks come down to the pros behind the scene, versus the products at hand. So when Garner gave followers a look behind the scenes at her go-it-alone hair routine in 2020, it was reassuring to see the products work without any help; she easily achieved a glossy mane with the brand's sulfate-free Full Shampoo, Full Conditioner, and 6-in-1 Styler Cream, topped by the aforementioned hair oil.

070822-virtue-un-frizz-cream-embed.jpg 4672365

Shop now: $34 (Originally $42); amazon.com

070822-virtue-full-shampoo-embed.jpg 4672361

Shop now: $32 (Originally $40); amazon.com

At hand in all the brand's products is Alpha Keratin 60ku, the same protein naturally found in our hair, skin, and nails. It makes for visible results, according to users: As one self-described skeptic said of the Garner-approved shampoo, it made their fine, wispy hair look "full and bouncy," and kept their dyed color intact for longer than usual. More people were pleased by the generous amount of volume it gave them, and the "healthy, smooth" results.

070822-virtue-flourish-density-booster-spray-hair-growth-embed.jpg 4672359

Shop now: $30 (Originally $38); amazon.com

If added thickness sounds up your alley, the brand's Flourish Density Booster Spray is not to miss. As a reviewer wrote, it gave their hair body for the first time, and encouraged new growth via the included peptides and extracts. For dull, brittle hair, though, fans say you can't do better than the Recovery Shampoo: One person said they saw a "dramatic" increase in vibrancy, and another battling "weak, dry, and brittle" strands confirmed it turned their hair "into silk."

Virtue rarely holds sales, so if you're intrigued, now's the time; shop 20 percent off every in the brand's storefront at Amazon.

070822-virtue-recovery-shampoo-embed.jpg 4672363

Shop now: $32 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Shop More Prime Day 2022 Deals: