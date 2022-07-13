Beauty Hair Hair Products & Tools The Hair Products Jennifer Garner, Charlize Theron, and Anne Hathaway Use for Glossy Volume Are on Sale Shoppers see a “dramatic” difference. By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 13, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images If there's one constant on this timeline, it's that Jennifer Garner stans Neutrogena and Virtue products. As the actress and Virtue ambassador told InStyle last month, the brand's products are her secret for maintaining a shiny blowout through "70 billion degrees and 100,000 percent humidity." And for July 12 and 13, all Virtue products are 20 percent off on Amazon. Garner's just one of the celebrities who turns to the line for big events. According to the brand, Anne Hathaway's spree of excellent Cannes appearances depended on Virtue's Healing Oil. The same product came through for Nicola Peltz at her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham, and Charlize Theron's new jet-black mullet was kept shiny and smooth by its Un-frizz Cream and Split End Serum. 041222-virtue-healing-oil-embed.png 4614008 Shop now: $35 (Originally $44); amazon.com But it's always difficult to tell how much of celebrities' looks come down to the pros behind the scene, versus the products at hand. So when Garner gave followers a look behind the scenes at her go-it-alone hair routine in 2020, it was reassuring to see the products work without any help; she easily achieved a glossy mane with the brand's sulfate-free Full Shampoo, Full Conditioner, and 6-in-1 Styler Cream, topped by the aforementioned hair oil. 070822-virtue-un-frizz-cream-embed.jpg 4672365 Shop now: $34 (Originally $42); amazon.com 070822-virtue-full-shampoo-embed.jpg 4672361 Shop now: $32 (Originally $40); amazon.com At hand in all the brand's products is Alpha Keratin 60ku, the same protein naturally found in our hair, skin, and nails. It makes for visible results, according to users: As one self-described skeptic said of the Garner-approved shampoo, it made their fine, wispy hair look "full and bouncy," and kept their dyed color intact for longer than usual. More people were pleased by the generous amount of volume it gave them, and the "healthy, smooth" results. 070822-virtue-flourish-density-booster-spray-hair-growth-embed.jpg 4672359 Shop now: $30 (Originally $38); amazon.com If added thickness sounds up your alley, the brand's Flourish Density Booster Spray is not to miss. As a reviewer wrote, it gave their hair body for the first time, and encouraged new growth via the included peptides and extracts. For dull, brittle hair, though, fans say you can't do better than the Recovery Shampoo: One person said they saw a "dramatic" increase in vibrancy, and another battling "weak, dry, and brittle" strands confirmed it turned their hair "into silk." Virtue rarely holds sales, so if you're intrigued, now's the time; shop 20 percent off every in the brand's storefront at Amazon. 070822-virtue-recovery-shampoo-embed.jpg 4672363 Shop now: $32 (Originally $40); amazon.com Shop More Prime Day 2022 Deals: TKTKTK Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit