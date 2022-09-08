The Hair Trend Worn by Sydney Sweeney and Tessa Thompson at Venice Film Festival Costs as Little as $6

Plus, tips from a stylist on how to fashion the accessory.

Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on September 8, 2022 @ 08:00PM

Sydney Sweeney Venice Film Festival With Bow in Her Hair
Photo: Getty Images

For the first few days of the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, it was hard to focus on anything other than the chaos, gossip, and memes surrounding Don't Worry Darling. The festival, however, is much bigger than that, and once I was able to register literally anything other than the most entertaining Hollywood drama I've seen in a while, I noticed that hair bows had repeatedly appeared on the red carpet, worn by celebrities including Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney, and Tessa Tompson. Hair bows began to trickle into the mainstream in spring, but now that it's been spotted on three celebs at a single event, we can finally call it a bonafide trend.

There are four types of hair bows. The first is cheap and easy to DIY — all it requires is a ribbon (which you may already own) that you can tie directly onto your hair or use to conceal a hair band. The others include a bow attached to a hair tie or scrunchie, a barrette or clip, or a hook that you slip onto a hairband.

Sharon Dorram-Krause, senior stylist at Sally Hershberger Salon in NYC, confirmed my hunch to InStyle: "Hair accessories are making a comeback and hair bows are showing up everywhere. Hair bows are a great way to elevate your basics or take your look to the next level."

The key, regardless of how you choose to style it is "just to commit and wear it with confidence," akin to the way you would with a bold lip color, Dorram-Krause says. That being said, she suggested that some easy ways to incorporate a hair bow are in your hair while half up, in a ponytail, or swept back on the sides. Dorram also recommends to "try adding texture with a curling iron and dry shampoo to give extra volume before styling your hair bow."

As someone who's recently been inspired to experiment with the look, my own personal tip is to choose the right bow color, as it can make a huge difference. I found it less daunting to wear a large black bow that blended in with my dark hair than a small green bow that was an obvious contrast.

With inspiration from celebrities and tips from a professional stylist, here are five products to replicate the look with ease.

LaRibbons Solid Color Satin Ribbon

Hair Bows
Courtesy

Shop now: $6 (Originally $10); amazon.com

The Hair Edit Black Bow Sash Scrunchie

Hair Bows
Courtesy

Shop now: $8; ulta.com

Hiziti Large Hair Bow Clip Alligator Clip

Hair Bows
Courtesy

Shop now: $8; amazon.com

Hill House Home the Belle Bow

Hair Bows
Courtesy

Shop now: $50; hillhousehome.com

Kristin Ess Bow Slide

Hair Bows
Courtesy

Shop now: $12 (Originally $14); target.com

