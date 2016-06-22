This Shampoo and Conditioner Is Like an Aromatherapy Session in Your Shower 

I'm a person who likes it when everything in their life smells good. That's probably because I have a super sensitive sense of smell. I like to say that my nose is always pregnant (pregnant women have a heightened sense of smell—thanks, biology!) As a result, the smell of a shampoo and conditioner is almost as important to me as the actual affect it has on my hair. So when I tried the True Botanicals shampoo, not only was I ecstatic that it made my hair soft, silky, and manageable, but I also made myself woozy from taking such deep breaths. It smells SO good. I can barely explain it other than the perfect combination of floral, fresh, and slightly fruity. And that can be chalked up to the uh-mazing ingredients that are used. Read on to find out what makes it so divine.

What It's Called:

True Botanicals Shampoo and Conditioner

How Much It Will Set You Back:

One week on a juice cleanse... or $32 each; truebotanicals.com

What Makes It Special:

"True Botanicals Shampoo and Conditioner cleanses, hydrates, and strengthens hair with extra-nutritive ingredients, including green tea oil, meadowfoam seed oil, and aloe juice powder. They provide antioxidant support for sun-exposed hair and reduce flaking. You get to indulge in a luxurious lather and protect hair from environmental damage," says Hillary Peterson, founder of True Botanicals.

Who’s It For?

Great for all hair types including dry, damaged, or colored hair.

When to Use It:

Apply to wet hair and work into a lather. Rinse thoroughly and follow with True Botanicals Conditioner.

What It Feels Like:

Refreshing and luxurious.

What It Smells Like:

A light, naturally fresh blend of green tea, lemon, sage, and violet.

What the Experts Are Saying:

“When we set out to create our shampoo and conditioner, the goal was to provide a nourishing, luxurious hair care ritual without toxins. With our generous lather and fresh scent, we defy current expectations for a natural shampoo free of SLS and synthetic fragrance. Our conditioner completes the experience by incorporating the most nourishing oils that leave hair silky without weighing it down,” says Hillary Peterson, founder of True Botanicals.

What the Internet Is Saying: