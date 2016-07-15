5 Signs You Probably Need a New Hair Dryer 

I realized recently that I've had my hair dryer since I was a teenager... which couldn't be good. I also figured it wasn't great because I so very rarely do my hair myself, and that's because it never looks like it does when I go to the salon to get a blowout. It always ends up somewhat poofy and just not as sleek and smooth as I would have hoped. However, it occurred to me that maybe that was at least a tiny bit to be blamed on my dryer. There had to have been signs along the way that I would have clued me in on replacing it! As it turns out, I was right.

I spoke to celebrity stylist and Cricket Co. ambassador, Melissa Peverini, who shared with me her pro tips on the signs you need to break up with your hair dryer and trade it in for a newer model.

1. You hear a rattling noise.

This could be a sign that the engine is malfunctioning—that's nothing that you want to mess around with.

2. Your hair looks frizzy when you are done.

Current models of hair dryers have technology to improve upon the condition of frizz. So really, that shouldn't be so much of an issue.

RELATED: Say Bye to Those Pesky Bug Bites

3. It takes a really long time for your hair to dry.

Just like frizz, newer technology has been created to expedite the process of drying your hair. If it is taking a while, then you might want to reconsider your hair dryer.

4. If your style looks dull and lifeless, unlike it did when you originally got it styled in the salon.

Newer dryers have tourmaline technology, which drastically improves the shine of your hair. If you didn't know, now you know.

RELATED: Here's What Nicola Peltz's First Tattoo Looks Like

5. If your hair dryer is more than 5 years old.

That's typically the lifespan of a well-loved dryer. You've gotten your money's worth and now it is time to reinvest.