The Best Texturizing Sprays for Each and Every Hair Type

Fact: Tousled, voluminous strands make for the ultimate effortlessly chic hairstyle—but no matter how convincing the look may be, no one wakes up like that. The secret to the lived-in effect? Texturizing sprays. Part dry shampoo, wave-enhancer, and hairspray, these hybrid products add movement, volume, and bend to hair, which not only results in the roughed-up effect you’re after, but also absorbs enough oil to extend your current style by a day or two.

Just like shopping for a new pair of jeans, texturizing sprays aren’t one-size-fits all. Finding the formula that will cater to your specific hair type will take some trying on to get the perfect fit. Not to worry, we’ve compiled a comprehensive guide to the best dry texturizing sprays for straight strands, curls, and everything in between.  

Wavy Hair

Natural waves have the tendency to stick together, creating ball of fuzz instead of waves-for-days. Define and add shape to curls with a few sprays of Alterna Haircare's texture finishing spray. This product is infused with bodifying polymers that create an invisible shield around each strand to keep them from clumping together.

Curly Hair 

Curly manes should look for a lightweight texturizing product that will keep their spirals in check without weighing them down. Part texturizing spray, part hairspray, Ouai's forumla will hold a style in place and keep curls separated and defined.

Oily Hair 

As the product's inventive name suggests, this is no ordinary dry shampoo. In addition to sopping up excess oil, a few sprays will also boost volume and add definition for a slightly undone but put-together style.

Fine Hair 

Bumble & Bumble's finishing mist is the answer to your limp mane's dreams. Spray through hair after blow-drying to add extra body and movement to your style.

Frizzy Hair 

If humidity is your mane's downfall, opt for a this texturizing spray by Shu Uemura. On top of creating movement, it also protects against humidity and heat-styling, to keep strands smooth.

The Universal Pick 

If you're a texturizing product novice, consider Oribe's spray as your starting point. There's a whole list of reasons why this powerhouse product has a cult-like following. From giving limp strands life to separating curls, the mist enhances virtually every hair type. 

Straight Hair 

For straight manes, perfectly un-done waves require, well, a bit of effort. Apply this spray on towel-dried hair from roots to ends and air-dry, using your fingers to create instant waves that aren't frizzy or crunchy. For extra definition, go over the style with a large-barreled curling iron in random sections once hair is completely dry.

