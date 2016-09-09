Hair Texturizers That Will Make Everyone's Heads Turn

When I imagine myself walking anywhere, my textured hair is blowing slow-mo in the wind and people are whispering to themselves, "Who is that? Is she famous? Does she do shampoo commercials?"

Does that make me weird? Because if it does, I don't care. We all have our fantasies and this one is mine. That said, there are a lot of texture products on the market that make you look like you were blessed with hair like Gisele Bundchen. And that's pretty much just as good.