Hair Texturizers That Will Make Everyone's Heads Turn

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

Because that's the dream, right?

More
Roxanne Adamiyatt
Sep 09, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

When I imagine myself walking anywhere, my textured hair is blowing slow-mo in the wind and people are whispering to themselves, "Who is that? Is she famous? Does she do shampoo commercials?"

Does that make me weird? Because if it does, I don't care. We all have our fantasies and this one is mine. That said, there are a lot of texture products on the market that make you look like you were blessed with hair like Gisele Bundchen. And that's pretty much just as good. 

1 of 6 Courtesy

IGK Down & Out Dirty Spray

What. The. Bleep. This product is genius. It doesn't give you the "I put product in my hair look." Oh, no. It gives you the "I'm fabulous and don't have to wash my hair" look. You get piece-y separation and shine, like morning after hair, but the smell is heavenly and sophisticated. It's everything about your effortless friends that you envy, bottled. 

$29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

OUAI Matte Pomade 

I'm really into pomade these days. You can put it in your roots so you get grip for braids or ponies, or you can put it at your ends for shape and separation. And it's matte, so you get that "I'm really cool and don't try too hard" effect. 

$24 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

IGK Beach Club Texture Spray 

I AM OBSESSED WITH THIS TEXTURE SPRAY. It gives you the piece-y look of a salt spray, but it has none of the heaviness, so you can get a really voluminous wave going, no problem. Not to mention, it gives you super sexy full hair, and it doesn't dry it out either. 

$29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Living Proof Ful Dry Volume Blast 

Supermodel hair in a can. If you like big hair, you will love this—and it doesn't deflate throughout the day, so there's that. 

$29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray 

This product is genius because it smells divine and you can't overdose on it. I keep this at my desk, and it makes me feel like I am Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. 

$28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

Show Beauty Premiere Working Texture Spray 

I would use this spray for the smell alone. Beyond that, it protects your hair from heat damage and has a long-lasting hold. 

$35 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!