This Interchangeable Curling Wand Gives Me Salon-Worthy Beach Waves Every Single Time

Hairstyling has always been a passion of mind. I've always had very long and thick hair, and ever since I was a child, I've been obsessed with wearing it in different ways. Of course, I've played with trends such as the wet look and zig-zag hair part, but I always end up coming back to the ever-classic beach waves.

I love everything about beach waves, from the way they make my highlights pop and the natural movement they create to the volume boost they make. I could wax poetic about them, but we all know that in order to get beach waves you need one crucial thing: the right tool.

And sure, could any type of curling wand or iron of a certain width create a beach wave? Sure, but the quality of tools is what sets them all apart. There's no use in creating a beautiful hairstyle once a week if you're burning your hair to a crisp along the way. To keep your hair looking and feeling healthy, you need a great curling wand. Enter: T3's Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Wand.

The obvious initial appeal is that there are three barrels that can be used interchangeably when attached to the base. In the trio, there's a 1" straight barrel, a tapered barrel that goes from 1 1/4" to 3/4", and a 1 1/2" straight barrel. This allows me to style my hair in undone, tousled, and loose waves, respectively. As someone who lives in a small New York City apartment, I love that this is a 3-in-1 product as it save me space. But there are so many other benefits to this tool than just this.

One of my favorite things about the technology behind this hot tool is that the ceramic barrels use the brand's proprietary Digital T3 Singlepass tech which allows evenly distributes the heat — of which there are five heat settings to choose from — for quick, healthy styling. No extra wait time here. Plus, this tech helps smooth flyaways, tames frizz, and makes my hair look like liquid glass.

Another major plus is that it can be used wherever you are in the world as long as you have an adapter, since it has an auto voltage. As someone who travels quite a bit for work, this is a major selling point and a benefit that truly makes it stand out from other curling wands on the market. With this, I know I can get my favorite beach waves wherever I go, and that alone is worth spending extra money on.

