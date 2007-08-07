Sunsilk-Sponsored Hair Tip: Pacify the Poof The Problem You start the day with well-proportioned hair, but as time goes by, it blows up, expands into a triangle and becomes unmanageable. The Solution Poofy hair needs light moisture and control to keep the hair shaft from swelling and to seal hair fibers. Try the Sunsilk Anti-Poof threesome-Shampoo, Conditioner and 24/7 Creme. This 24/7 Creme is not a gel or a conditioner, but the best of both. Work it into your towel-dried hair, and if you use a hair dryer, dry in a downward motion-from root to end-to minimize flyaway hairs.
Courtesy of Sunsilk
Sunsilk-Sponsored Hair Tip: Bring on the Volume The Problem Your flat hair hangs limp and lifeless, leaving you with a serious lack of sex appeal. The Solution Try The Sunsilk Anti-Flat threesome-Shampoo, Conditioner and Weightless Volumizing Creme. Apply the Creme into damp hair, from roots to ends. Then, with your hair flipped over, use a hair dryer at medium to low setting and dry hair at the roots for a full "oomph" effect. Try to avoid heavy styling products, which can cause buildup and flatten your hair even more.
Courtesy of Sunsilk
Sunsilk-Sponsored Hair Tip: Dealing with Dry-Damaged Hair The Problem Once upon a time, coloring and styling made your hair look sexy; now you have split ends and your hair looks thirsty. The Solution Rehydrate your hair with a good deep-conditioning treatment, like the Sunsilk Hydra TLC threesome-Shampoo, Conditioner and 24/7 Creme. If you use a hair dryer, stop when your hair's 85-90% dry and work a dollop of the Hydra TLC 24/7 Creme into it for added softness and strength-then style as usual.
Courtesy of Sunsilk
Sunsilk-Sponsored Hair Tip: Straighten Out the Kinks The Problem Kinky, wavy hair is what you were born with, but it's silky-smooth, straight hair that you want. The Solution Satisfy your longing with the Sunsilk Straighten Up threesome-Shampoo, Conditioner and 24/7 Creme. Apply a dollop or two of the Straighten-Up 24/7 Creme to damp, towel-dried hair and don't rinse out. This product tames kinks and waves, protects hair, and leaves it soft and silky. Blow-dry hair, but keep nozzle pointed downward. Use a flat iron for a satin-straight finish.
Sunsilk-Sponsored Hair Tip: Liven Up Limp Hair
The Problem Fine, straight hair gets even more lifeless and stringy in humid temperatures. The Solution This is the season to bring out the big guns-the teasing tools. Start out with the Sunsilk Anti-Flat threesome-Shampoo, Conditioner and Weightless Volumizing Creme and bend over to blow-dry hair. Separate the top layer of hair into four sections, take each section and add a little hair spray to the root. Let spray settle for a minute and gently back-comb hair in downward strokes. Finish by lightly combing hair into desired shape.
Courtesy of Sunsilk
Sunsilk-Sponsored Hair Tip: Fend Off the Frizz The Problem It may be humidity or heredity, but frizzy flyaway can turn your hairstyle into an unruly mess. The Solution Get a head start on fighting frizz in the shower with Sunsilk De-Frizz Shampoo and Conditioner. Gently comb the conditioner through hair, from root to end. After the shower, work a dollop of Sunsilk De-Frizz 24/7 Creme into your hair, and let it dry naturally or gently scrunch dry with a towel.
Courtesy of Sunsilk
Sunsilk-Sponsored Hair Tip: Handle a Heat-Styling Headache The Problem Your addiction to heat styling has left your hair looking dreary, dull and damaged. The Solution Avoid overcompensating by using too many hair products-they can also cause dullness and leave your hair with a lackluster, greasy buildup. Use the Sunsilk ThermaShine threesome-Shampoo, Conditioner and Detangling Spray will protect your hair from heat styling and give it a healthy shine. After shampoo and conditioner, apply the Detangling Spray on damp hair, gently comb through and style as usual. It has just the right balance of silicone and silk proteins to give your hair the nourishment it needs.
Courtesy of Sunsilk
