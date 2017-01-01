8 Sulfate-Free Shampoos to Keep Your Hair Healthy 

Don't be fooled by those sultry commercials that feature luxurious hair washes with tons of foam. The ingredients that are responsible for that extra lather, sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate, don't add nutrients to strands. Believe it or not, those common ingredients, found in many shampoos, can actually be very damaging to the hair. If you have chemically treated hair, you'll especially want to steer clear of the drying formulas. Besides stripping hair follicles of essential oils, sulfate shampoos can also cause untamable frizz, and damage to the scalp. During the winter you'll want to make sure your go-to cleanser is free of the harmful chemicals to ensure the healthiest results after every wash. Here are ten alternatives to keep your strands nourished in the cold, dry temperatures.

VIDEO: The Best Dry Shampoos for Every Hair Need