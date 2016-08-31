This Teeny-Tiny Kit Gives You Everything You Need to Conquer a Hair 911

I never know when total hair disaster may strike, so I like to be prepared. Unfortunately, disaster preparedness, can get a little cumbersome and really weighs down a small tote bag. But luckily for me, literally anything I could imagine needing hair-wise is in a tiny-teensy-weensy little kit that fits in the most petite of handbags. Go ahead and bust out that clutch!

What It's Called:

Scunci Hair Emergency Kit

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A delish burger... or $7; target.com

Courtesy

What Makes It Special:

It has literally any hair accessory you need. It includes polybands, bobby pins, elastics, a wide headwrap, a thin headwrap, and a jaw clip. Literally, everything.

Who’s It For?

If you have hair that you want to get out of your face, or NEED to get out of your face.

When to Use It:

At any moment in time.