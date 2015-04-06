#gallery #slide .slideinfo h3, #gallery #slide .txtcont .nextrecirc {display:none;}
Want smooth hair that lasts until tomorrow? Medium to thick hair?s complex structure absorbs up to 40% more moisture from the air than fine hair, making it prone to frizz. Pantene Pro-V Medium-Thick Hair Solutions is designed specially for medium to thick hair. These medium to thick hair cleansing and conditioning systems provide options to minimize frizz or to smooth hair, while stylers and treatments are available to help align strands, provide hold, and maintain smoothness.
Have you revolutionized your hair? Be sure to enter your before and after photos by 10/31 at www.hairrevolutioncontest.com for your chance to win a celebrity makeover in NYC or LA!
FRIZZY TO SMOOTH SHAMPOO
2009:#gallery #slide .slideinfo h3, #gallery #slide .txtcont .nextrecirc {display:none;}
WHAT Gently cleanse your hair for a smooth, silky finish. The advanced formula strengthens strands against damage while calming frizz. The result is a healthy, sleek look that lasts all day.
WHY Pantene?s research has uncovered that medium-thick hair can contain up to two times the amount of cells as fine hair. Humidity can penetrate these cells, creating frizzy, unruly hair. Medium-thick hair fibers also intersect more often than fine hair and have a tendency to rub up against each other. This friction can cause chipping of the cuticle and a rough, dry feeling.
HOW New Pantene?s Frizzy to Smooth Shampoo contains an advanced guar substance, which helps reduce friction and smooth out the cuticle edges. Micro-smoothers help prevent frizz from forming so smoothness lasts all day. Once unruly hair can now flow freely and is protected from friction-related damage.
Have you revolutionized your hair? Be sure to enter your before and after photos by 10/31 at www.hairrevolutioncontest.com for your chance to win a celebrity makeover in NYC or LA!
FRIZZY TO SMOOTH CONDITIONER
2009:#gallery #slide .slideinfo h3, #gallery #slide .txtcont .nextrecirc {display:none;}
WHAT Pantene Medium-Thick Hair Solutions Frizzy to Smooth Conditioner is formulated to help lock out humidity, defending hair against frizz. Moisturizers help nourish, condition and smooth hair to make it strong against damage and more manageable*.
WHY Pantene?s research has uncovered that medium-thick hair can contain up to two times the amount of cells as fine hair. Humidity can penetrate these cells, creating frizzy, unruly hair. Medium-thick hair fibers also intersect more often than fine hair and have a tendency to rub up against each other. This friction can cause chipping of the cuticle and a rough, dry feeling.
HOW Pantene?s advanced formula provides moisturizers to strands, helping to lubricate the cuticle layer of each hair fiber to reduce friction and smooth the cuticle. Unique micro-smoothers help prevent frizz from forming, even in humidity.
Have you revolutionized your hair? Be sure to enter your before and after photos by 10/31 at www.hairrevolutioncontest.com for your chance to win a celebrity makeover in NYC or LA!
STRAIGHTEN & SMOOTH CRÈME
2009:#gallery #slide .slideinfo h3, #gallery #slide .txtcont .nextrecirc {display:none;}
WHAT Pantene Medium-Thick Hair Solutions Straighten & Smooth Crème, has an anti-frizz formula that helps you achieve a silky, straight look with ease. Even in humidity, this velvety formula helps to prevent frizz from forming and conditions hair for satiny, shiny hair that?s smooth all day.
WHY Pantene?s research has uncovered that medium-thick hair can contain up to two times the amount of cells as fine hair. Humidity can penetrate these cells, creating frizzy, unruly hair. Medium-thick hair also has up to twice the amount of protein than fine hair, which can make it rigid.
HOW Pantene?s advanced anti-frizz formula contains micro-smoothers that help polish and seal the hair cuticle, which helps to lock out humidity and prevent frizz from forming. Hair fibers are conditioned and aligned, allowing once unruly thick hair to flow freely.
Have you revolutionized your hair? Be sure to enter your before and after photos by 10/31 at www.hairrevolutioncontest.com for your chance to win a celebrity makeover in NYC or LA!
PROFESSIONAL LEVEL DAMAGE REPAIR AMPOULES
2009:#gallery #slide .slideinfo h3, #gallery #slide .txtcont .nextrecirc {display:none;}
WHAT Pantene Medium-Thick Hair Solutions Professional Level Damage Repair Ampoules restores a healthy look to dry hair in just 5 minutes. The single-dose ampoules penetrate deep to strengthen dry strands against damage and prevent breakage.
WHY Pantene?s research has uncovered that medium-thick hair can contain up to two times the amount of cells as fine hair. Humidity can penetrate these cells, creating frizzy, unruly hair. Medium-thick hair also has up to twice the amount of protein than fine hair, which can make it rigid.
HOW Pantene?s potent amino-polymer formula works fast to structurally reinforce and help repair medium-thick hair along its weakest spots. The professional level ampoules smooth the hair cuticle, protecting it from micro-fractures and breakage. Be sure to discard cap promptly after opening ampoule.
Have you revolutionized your hair? Be sure to enter your before and after photos by 10/31 at www.hairrevolutioncontest.com for your chance to win a celebrity makeover in NYC or LA!
1 of
6
Advertisement
1 of 5
MEDIUM-THICK HAIR SOLUTIONS
#gallery #slide .slideinfo h3, #gallery #slide .txtcont .nextrecirc {display:none;}
Want smooth hair that lasts until tomorrow? Medium to thick hair?s complex structure absorbs up to 40% more moisture from the air than fine hair, making it prone to frizz. Pantene Pro-V Medium-Thick Hair Solutions is designed specially for medium to thick hair. These medium to thick hair cleansing and conditioning systems provide options to minimize frizz or to smooth hair, while stylers and treatments are available to help align strands, provide hold, and maintain smoothness.
Have you revolutionized your hair? Be sure to enter your before and after photos by 10/31 at www.hairrevolutioncontest.com for your chance to win a celebrity makeover in NYC or LA!
Advertisement
2 of 5
FRIZZY TO SMOOTH SHAMPOO
2009:#gallery #slide .slideinfo h3, #gallery #slide .txtcont .nextrecirc {display:none;}
WHAT Gently cleanse your hair for a smooth, silky finish. The advanced formula strengthens strands against damage while calming frizz. The result is a healthy, sleek look that lasts all day.
WHY Pantene?s research has uncovered that medium-thick hair can contain up to two times the amount of cells as fine hair. Humidity can penetrate these cells, creating frizzy, unruly hair. Medium-thick hair fibers also intersect more often than fine hair and have a tendency to rub up against each other. This friction can cause chipping of the cuticle and a rough, dry feeling.
HOW New Pantene?s Frizzy to Smooth Shampoo contains an advanced guar substance, which helps reduce friction and smooth out the cuticle edges. Micro-smoothers help prevent frizz from forming so smoothness lasts all day. Once unruly hair can now flow freely and is protected from friction-related damage.
Have you revolutionized your hair? Be sure to enter your before and after photos by 10/31 at www.hairrevolutioncontest.com for your chance to win a celebrity makeover in NYC or LA!
3 of 5
FRIZZY TO SMOOTH CONDITIONER
2009:#gallery #slide .slideinfo h3, #gallery #slide .txtcont .nextrecirc {display:none;}
WHAT Pantene Medium-Thick Hair Solutions Frizzy to Smooth Conditioner is formulated to help lock out humidity, defending hair against frizz. Moisturizers help nourish, condition and smooth hair to make it strong against damage and more manageable*.
WHY Pantene?s research has uncovered that medium-thick hair can contain up to two times the amount of cells as fine hair. Humidity can penetrate these cells, creating frizzy, unruly hair. Medium-thick hair fibers also intersect more often than fine hair and have a tendency to rub up against each other. This friction can cause chipping of the cuticle and a rough, dry feeling.
HOW Pantene?s advanced formula provides moisturizers to strands, helping to lubricate the cuticle layer of each hair fiber to reduce friction and smooth the cuticle. Unique micro-smoothers help prevent frizz from forming, even in humidity.
Have you revolutionized your hair? Be sure to enter your before and after photos by 10/31 at www.hairrevolutioncontest.com for your chance to win a celebrity makeover in NYC or LA!
Advertisement
4 of 5
STRAIGHTEN & SMOOTH CRÈME
2009:#gallery #slide .slideinfo h3, #gallery #slide .txtcont .nextrecirc {display:none;}
WHAT Pantene Medium-Thick Hair Solutions Straighten & Smooth Crème, has an anti-frizz formula that helps you achieve a silky, straight look with ease. Even in humidity, this velvety formula helps to prevent frizz from forming and conditions hair for satiny, shiny hair that?s smooth all day.
WHY Pantene?s research has uncovered that medium-thick hair can contain up to two times the amount of cells as fine hair. Humidity can penetrate these cells, creating frizzy, unruly hair. Medium-thick hair also has up to twice the amount of protein than fine hair, which can make it rigid.
HOW Pantene?s advanced anti-frizz formula contains micro-smoothers that help polish and seal the hair cuticle, which helps to lock out humidity and prevent frizz from forming. Hair fibers are conditioned and aligned, allowing once unruly thick hair to flow freely.
Have you revolutionized your hair? Be sure to enter your before and after photos by 10/31 at www.hairrevolutioncontest.com for your chance to win a celebrity makeover in NYC or LA!
Advertisement
5 of 5
PROFESSIONAL LEVEL DAMAGE REPAIR AMPOULES
2009:#gallery #slide .slideinfo h3, #gallery #slide .txtcont .nextrecirc {display:none;}
WHAT Pantene Medium-Thick Hair Solutions Professional Level Damage Repair Ampoules restores a healthy look to dry hair in just 5 minutes. The single-dose ampoules penetrate deep to strengthen dry strands against damage and prevent breakage.
WHY Pantene?s research has uncovered that medium-thick hair can contain up to two times the amount of cells as fine hair. Humidity can penetrate these cells, creating frizzy, unruly hair. Medium-thick hair also has up to twice the amount of protein than fine hair, which can make it rigid.
HOW Pantene?s potent amino-polymer formula works fast to structurally reinforce and help repair medium-thick hair along its weakest spots. The professional level ampoules smooth the hair cuticle, protecting it from micro-fractures and breakage. Be sure to discard cap promptly after opening ampoule.