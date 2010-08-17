Pantene Pro-V Curly Hair Series

2009:#gallery #slide .slideinfo h3, #gallery #slide .txtcont .nextrecirc {display:none;}Pantene Curly Hair Series Dry to Moisturized Shampoo gently cleanses buildup and styling residue from hair, while weightless moisturizing ingredients help nourish dry strands. The replenishing formula balances conditioning so hair is bouncy, not weighed down.Each curly hair fiber grows in a unique pattern, twisting and turning in all directions. This unpredictable pattern causes the hair cuticle to bend and lift which causes hair to feel rough. The curved fibers of curly hair intersect with each other more often than any other hair type, causing friction which can weaken strands and result in breakage.Designed to target the weak spots on the hair cuticle, this shampoo with targeted moisturizers reinforces curly hair where it needs it most. Helping to seal and smooth each hair fiber, this advanced formula defines curls while providing all day frizz control.GET MORE INFOHave you revolutionized your hair? Be sure to enter your before and after photos by 10/31 at www.hairrevolutioncontest.com for your chance to win a celebrity makeover in NYC or LA!