Want touchable curls with endless shine? Show the beauty of your curls with NEW Pantene Pro-V Curly Hair Series. The twists and turns in curly hair can cause the cuticle to lift, exposing the internal structure of curls and leaving them rough and dry. Pantene Pro-V Curly Hair Series includes curly hair products designed to smooth cuticles, leaving curly hair protected from damage and frizz. Find options to smooth, moisturize and define for shiny, bouncy curls that last.
DRY TO MOISTURIZED™ SHAMPOO
WHAT Pantene Curly Hair Series Dry to Moisturized Shampoo gently cleanses buildup and styling residue from hair, while weightless moisturizing ingredients help nourish dry strands. The replenishing formula balances conditioning so hair is bouncy, not weighed down.
WHY Each curly hair fiber grows in a unique pattern, twisting and turning in all directions. This unpredictable pattern causes the hair cuticle to bend and lift which causes hair to feel rough. The curved fibers of curly hair intersect with each other more often than any other hair type, causing friction which can weaken strands and result in breakage.
HOW Designed to target the weak spots on the hair cuticle, this shampoo with targeted moisturizers reinforces curly hair where it needs it most. Helping to seal and smooth each hair fiber, this advanced formula defines curls while providing all day frizz control.
DRY TO MOISTURIZED™ CONDITIONER
WHAT Formulated to regulate moisture in dry hair, this moisturizing conditioner replenishes thirsty strands while defining curls and controlling frizz. The result is bouncy curls with a healthy-looking shine.
WHY Each curly hair fiber grows in a unique pattern, twisting and turning in all directions. This unpredictable pattern causes the hair cuticle to bend and lift which causes hair to feel rough. The curved fibers of curly hair intersect with each other more often than any other hair type, causing friction which can weaken strands and result in breakage.
HOW Pantene?s Dry to Moisturized Conditioner for curly hair contains an upgraded guar substance that forms a cushion around each hair. This water-activated cushion absorbs the friction caused by surrounding hair fibers, protecting curly hair from damage and breakage. Targeted moisturizers smooth out the hair cuticle, making hair softer and easier to control.
DEEP MOISTURIZING TREATMENT
WHAT Help repair dry damaged hair to refresh and revitalize curls while improving manageability and definition.* This rich and creamy formula provides intense moisture for soft, shiny hair that?s strong against breakage.
WHY Each curly hair fiber grows in a unique pattern, twisting and turning in all directions. This unpredictable pattern causes the hair cuticle to bend and lift which causes hair to feel rough. The curved fibers of curly hair intersect with each other more often than any other hair type, causing friction which can weaken strands and result in breakage.
HOW Designed to regulate hair?s natural moisture balance, this treatment leaves curls velvety soft and full of healthy shine.
CURL ENHANCING SPRAY GEL
WHAT The lightweight spray gel provides volume with a natural feel, so curls are light and bouncy, never stiff or sticky.
WHY Each curly hair fiber grows in a unique pattern, twisting and turning in all directions. This unpredictable pattern causes the hair cuticle to bend and lift which causes hair to feel rough. The curved fibers of curly hair intersect with each other more often than any other hair type, causing friction which can weaken strands and result in breakage.
HOW Pantene?s friction-reducing polymer wraps a smooth film around hair fibers, helping to protect hair. The polymers in this spray gel help hair resist humidity while providing long-lasting shine and softness.
