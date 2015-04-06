#gallery #slide .slideinfo h3, #gallery #slide .txtcont .nextrecirc {display:none;}
Want hydration, and color that lasts, in 3 easy steps? Reveal your most radiant color with NEW Pantene Pro-V Color Hair Solutions. Color-treated hair lacks the protective layer that covers each fiber, leaving color-treated hair weak and damage prone. Pantene?s Color Solutions are designed to help give color-treated hair a new protective outer layer, leaving color-treated hair shiny and vibrant.
Have you revolutionized your hair? Be sure to enter your before and after photos by 10/31 at www.hairrevolutioncontest.com for your chance to win a celebrity makeover in NYC or LA!
COLOR PRESERVE SHINE SHAMPOO
WHAT Pantene Pro-V Color Hair Solutions Color Preserve Shine Shampoo gently cleanses colored hair to remove dulling residue and build-up, revealing luminous, multi- dimensional, shiny hair.
WHY Pantene?s research shows that oxidative coloring changes hair at the structural level, causing the surface of the hair fibers to become uneven and the protective, water-repelling layer of the hair fiber to disintegrate.
HOW Pantene?s advanced shampoo contains micro-polishers that smooth and refinish the outer layer of color-treated hair to help protect color and leave hair shiny. Gentle cleaning surfactants remove scalp oil and build-up without being harsh to vulnerable, colored hair.
COLOR PRESERVE SHINE CONDITIONER
WHAT Pantene Pro-V Color Hair Solutions Color Preserve Shine Conditioner has nourishing conditioning agents to protect color treated hair and infuse hair with multi-dimensional shine. The formula helps restore brilliance to colored hair, while protecting it from damage and leaving it shiny.
WHY Pantene?s research shows that oxidative coloring changes hair at the structural level, causing the surface of the hair fibers becomes uneven and the protective, water-repelling layer of the hair fiber to disintegrate.
HOW Pantene?s conditioner moisturizes colored hair to help provide damage protection to each hair fiber. The system contains micro-polishers to smooth strands and leave hair shiny. Once dull, dry strands are left glossy, smooth and wrapped in moisture.
COLOR NOURISHING TREATMENT
WHAT Pantene Pro-V Color Hair Solutions Color Nourishing Treatment helps to seal hair cuticles and repair the surface of damaged, porous fibers so that color fades less*.
WHY Pantene uncovered that oxidative coloring changes hair at the structural level. Internally, the chemistry in hair color attacks strength-giving proteins in hair and makes the fiber more porous, leading to weaker, damaged hair that fades more quickly.
HOW Pantene?s nourishing weekly treatment for color-treated hair helps renew the surface of the hair fiber to help keep your color looking beautiful and healthy. Intense moisturizers help repair damaged, porous cuticles so color is long lasting and looks radiant.
Care for Your Color
