I Swear By This Hair Mask for Year-Round Curl Definition — and It's 50% Off Right Now

Fact: curls have a mind of their own. Some days they fall exactly where you want them to. Other days, it could take several products to achieve the result you're looking for. Learning how to style and hydrate my curls has been a lesson in trial and error, especially when I'm traveling to different climates or transitioning into a different season. Typically, I'll alter my routine depending on the humidity, temperature, and the texture of my curls that day. This, of course, isn't the most enjoyable (or affordable) thing to do, but it's basically a necessity when my hair is going up against the elements. It's hard to find a product that works in all seasons and climates, but the Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Frizz Fighting Hydrating Mask does just that.

This hair mask seals in moisture and blocks humidity, resulting in hydrated, frizz-free curls. Its two hero ingredients are vitamin C and castor oil, which provide long-lasting curl definition. Whenever I use it while traveling, I notice how well my curls thrive in each new environment. The mask seems to make my hair completely unaffected by humidity, and regardless of the weather, my strands look hydrated and shiny.

But don't just take my word for it; there are plenty of shoppers who've noticed the instant results of the mask. "My morning refresh was so easy and the curl pattern and texture was perfect! I've been using it for over a month now and I don't think I'll ever switch conditioners," one user wrote. "This hair mask/conditioner makes my 4C hair soooo soft, defines my curls, and has enhanced overall better, healthy hair," another shopper shared.

Shoppers are even impressed with its ability to not flake or crunch, which is often a common issue with curl products. "I decided to try this and diffuse my hair with only this product and it is amazing," one shopper added. "My curls look like they are brand new. It is not crunchy in any way and I can't believe that my hair looks this good."

If all of the glowing reviews still haven't convinced you, the price tag just might. The Frizz Fighting Hydrating Mask is currently 50 percent off right now. Between the discounted price and all of its hydrating benefits, it's time to stock up on the now-$22 Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Frizz Fighting Hydrating Mask at Ulta.