My Hair Stylist Confirmed: My Locks Feel Thicker After Switching to This Celeb-Approved Shampoo and Conditioner Set

As someone who has always struggled with thin hair, I'm constantly on the hunt for thickening products that actually work for me. I've tried scalp serums, hair masks, and tons of shampoo and conditioner combos, but nothing seemed to make a noticeable difference. That is, until I switched to the Ouai Fine Hair Shampoo and Conditioner Set. After using these products for three months, my hair stylist confirmed my hair felt thicker and looked fuller. Jen Atkin, a.k.a. the hair stylist to the stars, is the mastermind behind this magical shampoo and conditioner. She's worked with everyone from Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner to Dua Lipa, so I felt pretty confident that her products would help my hair. Courtesy Shop now: $60; amazon.com Both products are completely safe for color-treated hair, and they're free of parabens and sulfates. They're made with biotin to encourage new growth, chia seed oil to moisturize your strands, and hydrolyzed keratin to strengthen your hair and reduce frizz. The brand recommends working a quarter-size amount of shampoo into your hair from roots to ends, rinsing it and squeezing out excess moisture, and finishing off with a quarter-size amount of conditioner from mid-shafts to ends. Immediately after using these products, my hair looks shiny and feels super clean and soft. Over time, I've noticed my hair has more volume once it dries — and not the poufy, frizzy kind. Plus, the products have a fresh, floral smell that's not too overpowering. 10 Popular Hair Growth Products Made With Dermatologist-Approved Ingredients to Shop at Amazon More than 800 Amazon shoppers have also fallen in love with these thickening hair products. One reviewer said the shampoo and conditioner set leaves their hair "soft and bouncy, and judging by the shower drain, it seems [they] have less fallout." Another shopper said their hair "finally feels healthy" and is "growing so fast," while a third person confirmed it "smells wonderful." Now that I've been using the Ouai Fine Hair Shampoo and Conditioner Set for a few months, it has definitely earned a permanent spot in my haircare routine. Try it out for yourself for $60 at Amazon.