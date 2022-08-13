My Hair Stylist Confirmed: My Locks Feel Thicker After Switching to This Celeb-Approved Shampoo and Conditioner Set

I’m never using anything else.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman

Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 13, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

My Hair Stylist Confirmed: My Locks Feel Thicker After Switching to This Celeb-Approved Shampoo and Conditioner Set
Photo: Getty Images

As someone who has always struggled with thin hair, I'm constantly on the hunt for thickening products that actually work for me. I've tried scalp serums, hair masks, and tons of shampoo and conditioner combos, but nothing seemed to make a noticeable difference. That is, until I switched to the Ouai Fine Hair Shampoo and Conditioner Set. After using these products for three months, my hair stylist confirmed my hair felt thicker and looked fuller.

Jen Atkin, a.k.a. the hair stylist to the stars, is the mastermind behind this magical shampoo and conditioner. She's worked with everyone from Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner to Dua Lipa, so I felt pretty confident that her products would help my hair.

OUAI Fine Shampoo + Conditioner Set
Courtesy

Shop now: $60; amazon.com

Both products are completely safe for color-treated hair, and they're free of parabens and sulfates. They're made with biotin to encourage new growth, chia seed oil to moisturize your strands, and hydrolyzed keratin to strengthen your hair and reduce frizz. The brand recommends working a quarter-size amount of shampoo into your hair from roots to ends, rinsing it and squeezing out excess moisture, and finishing off with a quarter-size amount of conditioner from mid-shafts to ends.

Immediately after using these products, my hair looks shiny and feels super clean and soft. Over time, I've noticed my hair has more volume once it dries — and not the poufy, frizzy kind. Plus, the products have a fresh, floral smell that's not too overpowering.

More than 800 Amazon shoppers have also fallen in love with these thickening hair products. One reviewer said the shampoo and conditioner set leaves their hair "soft and bouncy, and judging by the shower drain, it seems [they] have less fallout." Another shopper said their hair "finally feels healthy" and is "growing so fast," while a third person confirmed it "smells wonderful."

Now that I've been using the Ouai Fine Hair Shampoo and Conditioner Set for a few months, it has definitely earned a permanent spot in my haircare routine. Try it out for yourself for $60 at Amazon.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Virtue Full Shampoo and Conditioner
This Jennifer Garner-Approved Hair Thickening Duo Is 30% Off in This Rare Sale
Marc Anthony leave-in biotin conditioner
This Now-$5 Biotin Leave-In Conditioner Spray "Smells Amazing" and "Speeds Up the Growth of Your Hair"
Shoppers With Thin Hair Call This Conditioning Mist "Magic" for Beach Waves
Shoppers With Thin Hair Call This $18 Conditioning Mist "Magic" for Beach Waves
Shampooing hair
My Hair Grew Twice as Thick in Months Thanks to This Volumizing Shampoo
Damp Hair
A Bunch of Amazon's Most Popular Hair Growth Shampoos Are Secretly on Sale Right Now
BosleyMD Hair-Growth Kit
The 3-Piece Hair Growth Set That Reduces Shedding and Makes Strands "Way Stronger" Is Nearly Half-Off
Best Hair Vitamins
The 14 Best Hair Vitamins, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I’m Obsessed With Right Now
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Obsessed With Right Now
Shoppers With Thin Hair Say This Thickening Serum "Saved" Their Strands
Shoppers With Thin Hair Say This $11 Thickening Serum "Saved" Their Strands
Ceremonia Review
This Latinx-Owned Clean Beauty Brand Gave Me Silky Supermodel Hair Overnight
Hair Dryers for Fine Hair
The 12 Best Hair Dryers to Protect and Volumize Fine Hair
Hair-growth products roundup
10 Popular Hair Growth Products Made With Dermatologist-Approved Ingredients to Shop at Amazon
best dry shampoos
We Tested Over 20 Dry Shampoos — Here Are Our 7 Favorites
Is There a Way to Make My Hair Thicker?
How Can I Make My Hair Thicker?
Ouai Scalp Serum and Thick & Full Supplements Launch
Celebrity Stylist Jen Atkin's Haircare Brand Recently Launched 2 New Products Focused on Scalp Health
Redken biotin shampoo and conditioner
The Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set That Gives Shoppers "Smooth and Shiny" Hair Is on Sale for $30