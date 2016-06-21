Love Air-Drying Your Hair? You'll Want to Try This

If you've heard me say it once, you've heard me say it a thousand times. If I have the opportunity to air-dry my hair, or at the very least, make it look more lived in, you better believe I'm going to take it. Forty-five more minutes of sleep? Into it. Drinking my morning coffee while still in bed? So into it. But getting hair that doesn't look like a hot mess? Yeah, I'll probably need some ace products. Luckily, I found that in the newest addition to the Oribe Collection, The AirStyle Flexible Finish Cream. Why is it so awesome? Read on to hear from Joey George, Oribe Educator.

What It's Called:

AirStyle Flexible Finish Cream

How Much Will It Set You Back:

A new sports bra and some boxing wraps...or $42.

What Makes It Special:

It’s a flexible styling product that provides moisture.

Who’s It For?

Anyone who wants a lived-in style.

When to Use It:

It’s best to use post-styling.

What It Feels Like:

AirStyle Flexible Finish Cream is light and creamy and has flexible hold.

What It Smells Like:

"[It smells like] Oribe’s much-celebrated signature scent, Cote d’Azur, which contains hints of Calabrian bergamot, white butterfly jasmine, and sandalwood."

What the Experts Are Saying:

"AirStyle Flexible Finish Cream is a satiny, flexible moisturizing cream that helps separate over-styled hair to leave you with a lived-in style. Evenly distribute this product throughout your hair to break up waves and re-apply during the day as needed," says Joey George.

What the Internet Is Saying: