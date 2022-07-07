Fans See a "Huge Difference" in Their Strands' Thickness From This Viral Hair Oil

I always have, and perhaps always will, lose an unsettling amount of hair every day. Running my fingers through my curls perpetually leaves strands on the floor (sorry to the general public), and the clumps that accumulate on my comb in the shower…let's just say Drano execs should know my name. So I always keep my eyes peeled for potential ways to keep more hair on my head, and lately, that's meant rosemary oil.

If you're at all familiar with the world of hair growth helpers, you probably know that it's hard to do better than minoxidil. As retinol is to skin, minoxidil is the gold standard for thickening up hairlines and sparse areas — yet its stellar reputation means bottles of it usually hover around the $30 mark, which is a significant chunk of change for something that you'll need to stick with to see any benefits.

So when a peer-reviewed, randomized study came out in 2015 comparing the effectiveness of minoxidil with rosemary oil, I was fascinated to see that people in both groups experienced a "significant increase in hair count" after six months. As the results of a 2013 animal study suggested, rosemary oil can inhibit the effect of DHT, a hormone associated with some types of hair loss.

With that data in mind, the glowing anecdotes littering the Amazon reviews for Mielle Organics' Rosemary Mint Scalp and Hair Strengthening Oil make sense. Just under 5,000 people have awarded the formula a five-star rating, with fans commenting that they've seen a "lot of new growth" and thicker hairlines with dedicated use. Devotees saw "thin areas fill in," they wrote, decreased shedding, and fewer flakes on their scalps — and the formula makes such a "huge difference," it's gone viral on TikTok.

"Y'all got to beware of Mielle's hair growth oil," said creator @deetsbyshay in a video that's garnered over 15,000 likes. "That ish made my hair thick." Popular hair vlogger @curlsbydaviana also swears by the product, and commenters on her video agreed that they've seen enormous growth from using it once a week. Creator @kareneee99 similarly committed to the oil for six months, and in an update, said their hair was "much fuller, and [has] less scalp showing."

At work in the amber bottle is, of course, rosemary oil; it's joined by castor, jojoba, peppermint, eucalyptus, tea tree, sweet almond, and coconut oil. Menthol lends a stimulating tingle as aloe conditions, and horsetail, burdock, and nettle extract are present for good measure. Speaking to the penultimate ingredient, trichologist Gretchen Friese previously told Byrdie that its composition of fiber, essential fatty acids, and vitamin A increases the amount of hair in the anagen phase, which promotes growth.

Given the promising studies and reviews, I've been faithfully applying Mielle's rosemary oil since getting layers a bit too short for my liking last month. I haven't noticed a difference yet, but massaging in the fluid with the lights turned down is a stress-relieving ritual — and these days, I'll take any help I can get.

If you'd like to try the find for yourself, get Mielle Organics' Rosemary Mint Scalp and Hair Strengthening Oil for $9 at Amazon.