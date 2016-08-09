This Is the Key to Re-Styling You Hair Without Washing It

So, I know I've spent a lot of time talking about how I can't stand doing my hair. Part of that is because I don't particularly love the feeling of squeaky clean hair. The rest is probably due to the fact that I am a little lazy. But, recently, I came across a heat styling lotion that you use on damp hair, but it continues to work for you after that first styling session. Into the next time you style... and then again when you restyle after that.

That's pretty ideal if you don't like clean hair and love the feeling of a little grit, texture, and dry shampoo. So what is this magical product? Kerastase L'Incroyable Blowdry Miracle Reshapable Heat Lotion ($21; us.lookfantastic.com). This product is, quite frankly, miraculous because it contains a heat sensitive microwax that allows you to set and re-set styles with ease.

Essentially what this means is while it gives your hair sleek sheen and keeps it frizz free for 96 hours, you can start with your hair in waves, hit it with the blowdryer and round brush the next day to wear it straight, and then use a wand and texture spray for sexy curls on day three. Pretty genius right? And the best part is, it really does let you do all of this seamlessly. I'm obsessed. You will be too.