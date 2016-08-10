How to Actually Use Texture Paste in Long Hair— It CAN Be Done

When it comes to texture spray, team MIMI isn't exactly new to the game. My editor Victoria and I basically find sustenance from a good texturizing spritz. Obviously, in the game of texture, fellas, this ain't our first rodeo. That being said, we both realize that we tend to favor sprays rather than texture paste. I realized the latter existed, but I didn't really think to explore them until I got my hands on the IGK Broken Dreams Texture Paste ($27; sephora.com), because prior to that I had never tried one, let alone owned one. Obviously, this is unacceptable. I had to try it— but first, I wanted to know how. So I reached out to one of the founders of IGK Hair, Franck Izquierdo, to pick his hair-genius brain about all things texture and paste.

So, first and foremost, I wanted to know what is the most ideal use for a texture paste. Well, it turns out that texture paste gives you a lot of control over the styling process, which is ideal for me because I like to feel in control at all times. Izquierdo explains, "I like to use texture pastes to create separation around the face and to create volume. I apply with my hands for better control and to help it easily glide through the hair."

If you have shorter hair, texture paste is your savior. Why? "For short hair, it’s absolutely the best product. It provides everything you need: volume, separation and texture. A texture paste is the ultimate way to get the best texture and style," continued Izquierdo.

But what if you have mid-length or long hair? What then? Izquirdo uses paste to add body and volume to create an edgy look. Pro tip: "For girls with bangs and short layers around the face, it's the best product to give strong look that provides all-day hold.

I needed to know more. Specifically tricks of the trade and secret uses. First and foremost, Franck tells me that he always uses heat from a hairdryer when using a paste because it helps apply the paste to virtually any hair type, with ease. He continues, "for life and volume at the roots, I use a little bit on my clients right at the root to create both great shape and volume."

I tried this technique and I have to say... it's pretty major. And my hair has amazing hold. Like "still looks good, despite the horrible humidity" hold. That's pretty bananas. I can't even tell you how great that is for messy low-buns etc., either. The options are truly endless.

Oh and one last tip for ya! Melt the paste in your hands until it makes them shine. Then, Izquierdo suggests that you add in a small amount of IGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel ($27; sephora.com) before applying to wet hair— its the easiest way to get great texture as we head into the fall season. Now who's ready to play some more? I am!