How Often Should You Wash Your Hair? It Depends on Your Hair Type

How often you should really be washing your hair is one of the most-asked beauty questions on the Internet. While some people choose to shampoo daily, lathering up too often can actually do more harm than good because it will strip your strands of their natural oils. Since no two heads of hair are exactly alike, especially when you factor in texture and hair type, there isn't a set number of days that universally applies to everyone.

We turned to Suave Professionals Celebrity Stylist Jenny Cho for her verdict on how often each hair type should wash their hair, so you have an answer before the next time you reach for the shampoo bottle.

IF YOU HAVE FINE HAIR

“Fine hair tends to get greasy quicker and lose its shape, so washing every day is usually a must,” says Cho. When picking which shampoo and conditioner to wash with, she suggests choosing products that use the words “volume” or “thickening” in their descriptions since these formulas are lighter and won't weight hair down. Her pick for your hair type: Suave Professionals Sea Mineral Infusion Moisturizing Body Shampoo ($3; walmart.com) and Conditioner ($5; walmart.com).

IF YOU HAVE THICK HAIR

For thick or coarse hair, a wash every two days is more than plenty. Cho suggests brushing often so that the hair’s natural oils make their way to the ends. As far as shampoo and conditioner goes, opt for formulas that contain argan oil or shea butter such as Moroccan Oil Hydrating Shampoo ($23; sephora.com) and Conditioner ($24; sephora.com). These products will pack in as much moisture in your hair as possible.

IF YOU HAVE OILY HAIR

“Oily scalps require a wash every other day,” says Cho. “This can be hard for some people, but it’s important to help stabilize the overproduction of sebum that causes this condition. When conditioning, make sure to keep product on just the ends to avoid adding to the problem.” Pick shampoos and conditioners that are infused with gentle cleansing ingredients such as peppermint, eucalyptus, and tea tree oil. Cho’s pro pick: Suave Professionals Natural Infusion Macadamia Nut Oil & White Orchid Shampoo ($4; target.com) and Conditioner ($4; target.com).

IF YOU HAVE COLORED HAIR

Cho says it’s crucial to choose a sulfate-free, paraben-free shampoo and conditioner to prevent your color from fading. “Colored hair responds well to keratin and proteins as this is usually found in the hair strand but wiped away by the bleaching or coloring process. Using products infused with either of these will help restructure your hair,” explains Cho. We love Rita Hazan’s True Color Shampoo ($26; sephora.com) and Conditioner ($26; sephora.com) to keep our shade fresh.

IF YOU HAVE STRAIGHT HAIR

“Using lighter shampoos and conditioners on straight hair is best as hair devoid of texture tends to look stringy or greasy much quicker than a curly girl,” says Cho. “Usually, washing every other day is plenty to keep the hair healthy and glossy.” Opt for a formula enriched with kelp extract, sea salt, and coconut oil to promote body and shine. Our pick: Bumble and bumble Surf Foam Wash Shampoo ($26; sephora.com) and Conditioner ($28; sephora.com).

IF YOU HAVE CURLY/TEXTURED HAIR

When it comes to curly or textured hair, think less is more when it comes to washing. “Every three or four days is usually enough to keep your curls intact and moisturized,” says Cho. “Using a conditioner in the shower in-between shampoos is also a great way to help keep your curls bouncy and hydrated. Make sure to comb your conditioner through in the shower and not again after to maintain that natural curl pattern and keep frizz at bay.” Look for shampoos and conditioners loaded with argan or coconut oils such as Suave Professionals Coconut Oil Infusion Shampoo ($3; target.com) and Conditioner $3; target.com) to keep your curls hydrated and defined.