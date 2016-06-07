The Hair Accessories Collab of Our Dreams Launches Today

Leave it to Jen Atkin to design the hair accessories collection of our dreams: The multi-hypenate hairstylist has teamed up with jewelry brand Chloe + Isabel to create a 13-piece line of super-chic hair adorments.

The collection—which launches today at chloeandisabel.com—features sleek barrettes, sculptural pins, and a convertible bun cuff ("It makes a boring gym bun look stylish and cool!" says Atkin) that can also be worn as a bracelet. And if Atkin's past collabs are any indication, you'lll want to scoop 'em all up while you still can—we're predicting the line will sell out faster than you can say "fishtail braid." Shop our favorites, below.