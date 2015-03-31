Find the Best Products for Your Hair Color

Mar 31, 2015 @ 11:16 am
Bumble & Bumble Color Support Shampoo and Conditioner - The Right Products for Your Hair Color - Best for Red Hair
Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Red Hair
Red may be one of the boldest colors in the hair spectrum, but it also fades the fastest. The low pH of this formula boosts color from day one, amping up copper, ginger and cinnamon hues alike.

Bumble amp Bumble Color Support Shampoo and Conditioner, $23 each; bumbleandbumble.com.
Oribe Masque for Beautiful Color - The Right Products for Your Hair Color - Best for Red Hair
Best Masque for Red Hair
Redheads are more prone to UV fading than blonds or brunets. "Red is the largest dye molecule, and it's the first shade to slide out of the hair," said celebrity hairstylist Charles Baker Strahan, who works with Leighton Meester. Thanks to the keratin and sunflower seed extract in this luxe mask, hair is shielded from the sun without getting weighed down.

Oribe Masque for Beautiful Color, $59; oribe.com.
Aveda Blue Malva Shampoo and Conditioner - The Right Products for Your Hair Color - Best for Blond Hair
Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Blond Hair
Don't let the DayGlo hue of this duo intimidate you-the cool purple neutralizes brassiness for both blond and silver hair. Cornflower intensifies cooler tones.

Aveda Blue Malva Shampoo, $30; aveda.com.
Aveda Blue Malva Conditioner, $18; aveda.com.
John Frieda Go Blonder Controlled Lightening Spray - The Right Products for Your Hair Color - Best for Blond Hair
Best Lightening Spray for Blond Hair
Spritz this gentle hydrogen peroxide formula on damp strands and blow dry as usual. The heat activates believable lightening for natural blonds and dyed strands alike.

John Frieda Go Blonder Controlled Lightening Spray, $10; drugstore.com.
Davines Alchemic Shampoo and Conditioner in Chocolate - The Right Products for Your Hair Color - Best for Brunet Hair
Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Brunet Hair
The all-natural blend of milk proteins and vegetable extracts nourish hair while locking in color; pigment enhancers in the conditioner heighten rich brunet tones.

Davines Alchemic Shampoo in Chocolate, $24; davines.com for salon locations.
Davines Alchemic Conditioner in Chocolate, $28; davines.com for salon locations.
Redken Color Extend Solar Screen SPF 12 - The Right Products for Your Hair Color - Best for Brunet Hair
Best Color Protection for Brunet Hair
Rich browns tend to get brassy in the sun. UVA and UVB filters coat the hair shaft and keep color from fading; SPF 12 keeps your scalp from scorching.

Redken Color Extend Solar Screen SPF 12, $16; redken.com for salon locations.
Sebastian Color Ignite Multi-Tone Shampoo and Conditioner - The Right Products for Your Hair Color - Best for Highlights
Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Highlights
The super-smart shampoo and conditioner duo identify the tonal differences in highlighted hair strands, then target areas where extra moisturization is needed. The shampoo fills damaged gaps in follicles while the whipped conditioner locks in the newly restructured hair fibers.

Sebastian Color Ignite Multi-Tone Shampoo, $15; sebastianprofessional.com for salon locations.
Sebastian Color Ignite Multi-Tone Conditioner, $17; sebastianprofessional.com for salon locations.
Kelly Van Gogh Wonderlust - The Right Products for Your Hair Color - Best for Highlights
Best Color Protection for Highlights
Caviar protein and keratin condition and fortify the hair; finely milled mica adds subtle but glittery dimension.

Kelly Van Gogh Wonderlust Protecting and Illuminating Tonic, $30; kellyvangogh.com.
