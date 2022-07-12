Fine-Haired Shoppers and Editors Say This Hot Brush Gives Them "Salon-Chair Results at Lightning Speed"

Save 32 percent on the tool that fans claim outperforms Dyson.

By
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.

She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.

Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.

She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications.

Published on July 12, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo: Getty Images/InStyle

When the news surfaced a few weeks ago that Revlon was filing for bankruptcy, a single fear gripped me: What would happen to the brand's beloved hair tools? The world is already trash on so many levels, and now the internet's favorite blowout brush hangs in the balance? Alas, the One-Step's fate is still TBD — but according to fans, Drybar's Single Shot Blow Dryer Brush is even better, and for Prime Day, it's 32 percent off for Prime members.

Per a fan who compared the two, the Single Shot's more expensive price tag is worth it for the results. It ​​smooths, shines, and dries their long, thick hair more quickly and quietly than the drugstore bestseller, they wrote, and the Drybar mainstay leaves their strands "shinier and healthier looking." It's so good, in fact, that a different user said it made their hair glossier and silkier than their Dyson Airwrap, "all at a fraction of the cost."

InStyle editors are likewise impressed. "I'm a longtime fan of Drybar's classic Buttercup Blow Dryer, so I knew I'd like the Single Shot, but I didn't expect it to be better," said Ecommerce Editor Zarah Kavarana. "Its rounded brush gives me salon-chair results at lightning speed, leaving my naturally thin and flat hair outrageously bouncy and voluminous. Its one-handed approach is amateur-friendly, and if frizz is your problem, trust me, it tames that, too."

Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush
Courtesy

Shop now: $105 (Originally $155); amazon.com

The tool's incredible drying speed is a common denominator amongst its five-star Amazon reviews; users found it made their hair look fuller in half the usual drying time, with "professional results" doable in less than 15 minutes. As one reviewer with naturally thin, color-treated waves said, the dryer adds "lots of volume, like [they] just had a blow out," and it's so gentle, it leaves their hair smooth and soft rather than frizzy and dry.

As a last 43-year-old reviewer wrote, Drybar's tool does the nearly impossible: effectively averts the "frizz pyramid" that typically emerges when they attempt to dry their own hair. "I'm now post-salon level within five minutes of the shower," they concluded. "It's my new sunshine-colored bestie."

If you'd like to try the brand's Single Shot Blow Dryer Brush, get it for $105 with an Amazon Prime membership or trial before the sale ends tomorrow. Not a member, and already used your Prime trial? Good news: The brand's Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush is also 20 percent off for everyone.

