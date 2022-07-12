Fine-Haired Shoppers and Editors Say This Hot Brush Gives Them “Salon-Chair Results at Lightning Speed”

When the news surfaced a few weeks ago that Revlon was filing for bankruptcy, a single fear gripped me: What would happen to the brand's beloved hair tools? The world is already trash on so many levels, and now the internet's favorite blowout brush hangs in the balance? Alas, the One-Step's fate is still TBD — but according to fans, Drybar's Single Shot Blow Dryer Brush is even better, and for Prime Day, it's 32 percent off for Prime members.

Per a fan who compared the two, the Single Shot's more expensive price tag is worth it for the results. It ​​smooths, shines, and dries their long, thick hair more quickly and quietly than the drugstore bestseller, they wrote, and the Drybar mainstay leaves their strands "shinier and healthier looking." It's so good, in fact, that a different user said it made their hair glossier and silkier than their Dyson Airwrap, "all at a fraction of the cost."

InStyle editors are likewise impressed. "I'm a longtime fan of Drybar's classic Buttercup Blow Dryer, so I knew I'd like the Single Shot, but I didn't expect it to be better," said Ecommerce Editor Zarah Kavarana. "Its rounded brush gives me salon-chair results at lightning speed, leaving my naturally thin and flat hair outrageously bouncy and voluminous. Its one-handed approach is amateur-friendly, and if frizz is your problem, trust me, it tames that, too."

The tool's incredible drying speed is a common denominator amongst its five-star Amazon reviews; users found it made their hair look fuller in half the usual drying time, with "professional results" doable in less than 15 minutes. As one reviewer with naturally thin, color-treated waves said, the dryer adds "lots of volume, like [they] just had a blow out," and it's so gentle, it leaves their hair smooth and soft rather than frizzy and dry.

As a last 43-year-old reviewer wrote, Drybar's tool does the nearly impossible: effectively averts the "frizz pyramid" that typically emerges when they attempt to dry their own hair. "I'm now post-salon level within five minutes of the shower," they concluded. "It's my new sunshine-colored bestie."

If you'd like to try the brand's Single Shot Blow Dryer Brush, get it for $105 with an Amazon Prime membership or trial before the sale ends tomorrow. Not a member, and already used your Prime trial? Good news: The brand's Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush is also 20 percent off for everyone.