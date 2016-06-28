Hair Detanglers to Use When a Brush Is Definitely Not Gonna Get Through ALL of Your Knots 

If you ask my mother how I feel about tangles, she'd probably paint you a picture of me at 6 years old, totally freaking out because there was no way a brush was going to get through my head of hair without at least a little discomfort from a pull here or there. To this day and at 25 years old, I still feel the very same way, though I can probably hold back my tears a little bit better.

One of my saving hair-care graces is a trusty leave-in conditioner or a detangling spray. The latter especially gets me through those windy, beachy days when a tangle is totally inevitable. Need some suggestions? Read on to find out about a few on the market now.