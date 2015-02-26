All the Products You Need to Embrace Your Natural Curls

Courtesy
Jennifer Velez
Feb 26, 2015

As most curly girls know, a head full of ringlets can be both a blessing and a curse. When it behaves, you have enviable bounce and volume, but when the dryness and frizz sets it (rainy days are a nightmare), managing it can feel like a full-time job.

Luckily, with the right products and tools, you can make those dreaded hair days disappear. Brands like Living Proof have lines designed specifically for curly hair, helping you achieve gorgeous, defined coils minus the crunchy feel, while Dove has been busy encouraging woman of all ages to embrace their natural texture with a hydrating new collection.

Ready to give your flat iron a break? We rounded up 7 products to make your primping process that much easier. Click through our gallery now to see them all!

PHOTOS: 7 Products for Gorgeous Curly Hair

1 of 7 Courtesy

Oribe Curl Gloss

Apply Oribe’s hydrating formula ($36; oribe.com) to damp hair to achieve soft, defined curls minus the crunchy feel.

2 of 7 Courtesy

R+Co Bel Air Shampoo & Conditioner

Ready to say goodbye to bad hair days? R+Co’s smoothing and protective shampoo ($24; randco.com) is designed especially for those dealing with a thick, unruly mane. Follow up with the conditioner ($24; randco.com) to soak in nourishing ingredients like hibiscus and rice extract.

3 of 7 Courtesy

DevaCurl Dryer & DevaFuser

DevaCurl’s hair dryer comes with a hand-shaped diffuser to completely surround curls, meaning you won't have to flip your head upside down any longer. The results? Shiny, voluminous texture every time you use ($160; sephora.com).

4 of 7 Courtesy

Moroccanoil Intense Curl Cream

Moroccanoil’s nourishing curl cream ($34; moroccanoil.com) will make you wonder why you ever fussed around with a flat iron to begin with. A little goes a long way to transform frizz into smooth coils, and because it also boasts UV protection, it works wonders for color-treated curls too.

 

 

5 of 7 Courtesy

Living Proof Curl Enhancing Styling Mousse

Living Proof's styling mousse, part of the brand's new curl line, works to solve common curly hair challenges like annoying frizz and ringlets that fall flat before the end of the day. And unlike the mousses you might remember from the '80s, this one won’t your leave your strands the least bit sticky or crispy ($28; sephora.com).

6 of 7 Courtesy

Dove Quench Absolute Restoration Mask

Dove wants you to embrace your natural curls, which is why the brand created a line to help keep your tresses beautiful and manageable. Since curly hair is prone to dryness and breakage, we recommend this weekly hydrating mask ($7; drugstore.com) to seal in moisture.

7 of 7 Courtesy

Bumble and Bumble Curl Conscious Reactivating Mist

Hitting the town after work? Keep Bumble and Bumble’s revitalizing mist ($26; bumbleandbumble.com) on hand for whenever your waves call for an instant pick-me-up.

