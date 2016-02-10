How to Correctly Use Cleansing Conditioners, Based on Your Hair Texture

From celebrities to hair experts, there seems to be a lot of talk about cleansing conditioners. The products claim to do the job of a shampoo and conditioner, thereby cutting your routine virtually in half.

If you still don't understand the two-in-one mixtures, cosmetic chemist, Ni'Kita Wilson explained to InStyle exactly how the creamy formulas work. "Regular shampoos include detergents. Their function is to clean, and they do that really well. Cleansing conditioners, on the other hand, are less abrasive." They use emulsification agents (as opposed to harsh detergents) that minimize residue build up without stripping strands of their natural oils. The hair expert went on to explain, "If you hold up a cleansing conditioner next to a daily conditioner, you're likely to see the same ingredients."

It sounds like a win-win, but the recent accusations filed against Wen by Chaz Dean has definitely raised eyebrows, and encouraged many to find out if the solutions are truly a must-have in their beauty routine. Thousands are pleased with the results they've seen from cleansing conditioners, but there is a small group of women that have filed a lawsuit claiming significant hair damage.

While we consulted various experts in the hair arena to discover the truth about the multi-tasking solutions, we found that their opinions seem to vary as well. Scalp expert Anabel Kingsley and trichologist of Philip Kingsley explained to InStyle, "In general they are not as beneficial to the hair or scalp as using a separate shampoo and conditioner." Wilson, on the contrary, has witnessed the benefits from cleansing conditioners, and says, "The curlier your hair is the better it can benefit from a cleansing conditioner." If you truly enjoy the hydrating powers of the all-in-one formulas it's important to make sure you're using them properly. Read on to find out the correct way to work them into your hair care regimen according to your specific texture.

