Behold: A Shampoo That Solves All Your Probs with Oily Roots

One of the greater mysteries of my life is while I have the driest skin known to man, the same cannot be said for my scalp. Seriously. I'm forever mystified by the fact that my hair gets greasy faster that Usain Bolt can run a lap around an Olympic track, and it drives me mad. I wish I could go five days without washing my hair. That's a dream, not a reality. Luckily, I have found a shampoo that has helped me stretch the time I can go between washes, without drying out my ends. It's a miracle and I'm obsessed. Read on to find out what it is and why you should care.

What It's Called:

Christophe Robin Purifying Shampoo with Jujube Bark Extract

How Much It Will Set You Back:

About the same as a luxurious head massage... or $38.00; beautyhabit.com

What Makes It Special:

The shampoo reduces oil secretions, visibly removes dandruff, and soothes the scalp. So long term, you don't have to wash as often and perhaps don't need to hold a majority shareholder position at a major dry shampoo company. This shampoo also contains Jujube Bark Extract, which is 100 percent natural active ingredient known for its anti-dandruff properties and cherry blossom extract, known for its moisturizing and soothing virtues. Consider this as comfort food for your scalp... without any downsides.

Who’s It For?

For him and her to use as a daily rebalancing and soothing shampoo for combination hair—AKA oily roots and dry ends.

When to Use It:

Daily or regularly when you shampoo your hair.

What It Feels Like:

Airy enjoyable foam, very refreshing, and light.

What the Internet Is Saying:

What It Smells Like:

Notes of citrus, clover, vetiver, and white musk (similar to the sea salt scrub). So lovely.