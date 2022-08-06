Beauty Hair Hair Products & Tools According to Shoppers, This Scalp Oil Leaves Hair "Strong, Full, and Voluminous" Voila, smooth and shiny strands. By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 6, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images As a professional beauty product tester, a concerning number of bottles line my shower's walls. With that abundance, it's a little silly to be afraid of running out of anything, yet after trying a few Ceremonia products, that's exactly the situation: I'm dreading hitting the bottom of my travel-size Pequi Curl Activator, and according to users, its Aceite de Moska scalp oil is just as magical for hair that's "strong, full, and voluminous." As founder Babba Rivera told InStyle last summer, she's especially proud of seeing the oil get its due. "The scalp remedy is so unique to us and it's truly a little miracle oil. It works on a full spectrum of hair types, which I'm really proud of, and helps accelerate hair growth and detoxify the scalp without leaving it dry or stripped of important oils," Rivera said, results that are reflected in the oil's glowing reviews at Credo Beauty. As one fan said, the combination of oils from meadowfoam, chia, babassu, patauá, and castor seed with rosemary extract has made a day and night difference in the amount of hair they shed. Since incorporating it into their routine, their hair loss has become "minimal" and their scalp's itchiness receded. Others likened the formula to taking "vitamins," and said that the luxurious texture feels more expensive than it is. Courtesy of credobeauty Shop now: $25; credobeauty.com After using the scalp oil on and off for the past few weeks, it's hard to say if I've noticed a difference in how much hair I lose in the shower (I would like to buy stock in Drano). But with just a few drops rubbed between my palms, I have seen it work miracles against humidity-induced flyaways, add a little curl definition, and tame some frizzy bulk. More users were similarly enchanted by the fast-acting effects. One said it left their hair "strong, full, and voluminous," and another was won over by how shiny it left their typically dry ends. Those with once-flaky, dry scalps were the last camp of enthusiasts: A fan said that after using the Aceite de Moska as a treatment, their tresses were "soft, smooth, and shiny." Try the gleam queen for yourself and get Ceremonia's Aceite de Moska for $25 at Credo Beauty. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit