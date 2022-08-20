Beauty Hair Hair Products & Tools Shoppers Say This Shampoo Leaves Their Gray Hair Beautifully Shiny It reanimates “dry, broken, lifeless curls.” By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 20, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images There's nothing quite as relaxing as a long, steamy shower, with time for body scrubs and hair masks aplenty. But when work is breathing down your neck in the morning, showering can be more of a shampoo, detangle, and go situation — so finding a hydrating shampoo that delivers mask-like conditioning, softness, and shine makes a difference. And per editors and shoppers, Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo is hard to beat. The formula, dubbed by InStyle editors as the best restorative shampoo for curly hair, is just as phenomenal for those with brittle grays, according to Nordstrom reviewers. One such person said that while the low lather initially gave them pause, the shampoo left their hair shiny and bouncy —something fans with dry and heat-damaged hair seconded. The clean, Black-owned brand's formula delivers noticeable results, thanks to a blend of ample hydrators alongside gentle cleansers, with shea butter, coconut and rose oil, panthenol, glycerin, phospholipids, and algae extract at work. The combination is like a repair squad for "dry, broken, lifeless curls," per one customer — even up against color-treated strands and split ends. 10 Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Shop at Amazon, Including a Michelle Obama Favorite Courtesy Shop now: $39; nordstrom.com and briogeo.com As another user with thick, kinky-curly hair said on the brand's website, the "liquid gold" shampoo made their knots "literally unravel" without any effort. Hair is left feeling stronger and looking healthier, one person with bleach damage confirmed. The formula deep cleans the scalp, an added bonus that especially impressed multiple people with naturally greasy roots, who said they could go longer between showers thanks to the shampoo. If you'd like to try Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo, get it for $39 at Nordstrom or the brand's website. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit