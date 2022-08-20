Shoppers Say This Shampoo Leaves Their Gray Hair Beautifully Shiny

It reanimates “dry, broken, lifeless curls.”

Published on August 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing quite as relaxing as a long, steamy shower, with time for body scrubs and hair masks aplenty. But when work is breathing down your neck in the morning, showering can be more of a shampoo, detangle, and go situation — so finding a hydrating shampoo that delivers mask-like conditioning, softness, and shine makes a difference. And per editors and shoppers, Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo is hard to beat.

The formula, dubbed by InStyle editors as the best restorative shampoo for curly hair, is just as phenomenal for those with brittle grays, according to Nordstrom reviewers. One such person said that while the low lather initially gave them pause, the shampoo left their hair shiny and bouncy —something fans with dry and heat-damaged hair seconded.

The clean, Black-owned brand's formula delivers noticeable results, thanks to a blend of ample hydrators alongside gentle cleansers, with shea butter, coconut and rose oil, panthenol, glycerin, phospholipids, and algae extract at work. The combination is like a repair squad for "dry, broken, lifeless curls," per one customer — even up against color-treated strands and split ends.

BRIOGEO Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo
Courtesy

Shop now: $39; nordstrom.com and briogeo.com

As another user with thick, kinky-curly hair said on the brand's website, the "liquid gold" shampoo made their knots "literally unravel" without any effort. Hair is left feeling stronger and looking healthier, one person with bleach damage confirmed. The formula deep cleans the scalp, an added bonus that especially impressed multiple people with naturally greasy roots, who said they could go longer between showers thanks to the shampoo.

If you'd like to try Briogeo's Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo, get it for $39 at Nordstrom or the brand's website.

