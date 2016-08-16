Living Proof's New Product Is Like Supermodel Hair in a Bottle

I have wavy, fine hair and love my natural texture, but what I love even more is products that will emphasize that texture and then give me body that's to die for. Think Gisele-worthy body. I've dabbled in my fair share of texturizers, but my crush of late? Well, I've got it bad for the Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast, and turns out, there's some dope science behind that affection. Read on to hear more about it.

What It's Called:

Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast

How Much It Will Set You Back:

One super long cab ride or... $29; sephora.com

What Makes It Special:

Other products out there can give you instant texture or volume—the problem is that they don’t last. Often the ingredients that they are using are heavy, so instead of giving long-lasting volume they actually weigh hair down. Oh, the irony. Instead this product is powered by Living Proof's platform technology ETAS (Expandable Textured Aero-Spheres). ETAS is apparently lighter, but bigger than industry-standard volumizing ingredients, so it gives you incredible, instant volume and texture. And it actually lasts because it doesn’t weigh your hair down.

Who’s It For?

People with fine to medium-density hair and people who want volume and texture.

When to Use It:

On dry hair once you have finished styling, or when you feel like your hair needs a boost.

What It Feels Like:

When you use it, your hair will feel more textured. But it’s not stiff, sticky, or crunchy.

What It Smells Like:

Light, sweet, and fruity.

What the Internet Is Saying:

Looking for instant, long-lasting volume and texture? Meet Full Dry Volume Blast, the newest addition to the Full collection. Read more on our blog/shop it from the links in our bio #DryVolumeBlast #YourBestHair A photo posted by Living Proof (@livingproofinc) on Aug 11, 2016 at 12:49pm PDT

What the Experts Are Saying:

“What’s really a game changer about this product is the ETAS platform technology behind it—it’s what’s able to give you such lasting results. It’s bigger but also lighter than industry-standard ingredients used for volume. And it increases the interstitial gap between the hair fibers, which leads to hair that looks bigger and fuller,” says Eric Spengler, SVP of R&D.